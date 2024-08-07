Dwight Howard And DeMarcus Cousins Call Out Media For Portraying Them In A Negative Light

In the NBA, major media outlets frequently shape the narrative surrounding its biggest stars. After all, their portrayal of a player can impact his public image for better or worse. Unfortunately, Dwight Howard and DeMarcus Cousins often have fallen victim to this dynamic. After years of grappling with media-driven perceptions, the duo recently discussed their experiences, sparking widespread discussion.

On the Above the Rim with DH 12 podcast, Howard initially criticized media outlets for shaping his public image as a bad teammate. As a result, his fun-loving and courteous nature often surprised the general public and people within the NBA. Reflecting on those moments, the 38-year-old recalled,

“It’s always cap… It’s the media. The media gotta make an excuse… It don’t add up because if anybody sat down and had a conversation with any of us, they would never even think the way the media portrays us. They would be like, ‘What the hell? He not even like this'”.

Cousins quickly related to this experience, recalling similar treatment from people around the NBA and during public interactions. After all, the media had painted him as a difficult teammate due to his serious demeanor. Consequently, his light-hearted nature often shocked those around him, as the 33-year-old mentioned,

“I have heard that so many times. People randomly meet me and they like, ‘Damn bro! You nothing like they say you are’. And I’m like, ‘I don’t know what to tell you bro. You can’t listen to everything you hear'”.

Following this, Howard pointed out how stepping away from the USA basketball circuit had a positive impact. This distance from the national media helped dismantle the negative perceptions about them while increasing their global popularity. It also allowed them to continue playing the game they loved among people who truly admired them.

However, not everyone had the option to exit like Howard and Cousins. Some players had to remain in the NBA while finding ways to navigate the negative spotlight. In recent times, Kevin Durant has surfaced as one such name.

How did Kevin Durant handle this pressure?

The 35-year-old’s questionable decisions often put a target on his back. One such action included his tendency to move between franchises in search of a better fit. As a result, his future again became a major point of interest for fans this offseason.

Soon after, reports began circulating about a potential move away from the Phoenix Suns for him. Many speculate he might join the Portland Trail Blazers for the upcoming season. Eventually, KD’s agent, Rich Kleiman, and the Suns’ owner, Mat Ishbia, stepped in to clarify that Durant intended to stay in Arizona.

Weeks later, the 2x champion addressed the drama in an interview with Yahoo Sports’ Vincent Goodwill, stating, “It’s hard not to hear what they say about you… Especially when you can just make up lies… You just press the ‘KD wanna leave’ button anytime you want some attention… What else is gonna get people going around this time? ‘The journeyman is leaving again.’ That storyline will always hit”.

It was evident that Durant had developed a thick skin over the years. He recognized the pattern of negative reports around him, refusing to let them get under his skin. However, not everyone is as resilient as KD. Consequently, such reports damaged more careers than they helped.