A’ja Wilson Hilariously Referred To As Bam Adebayo’s “Better Half” On National TV

A’ja Wilson and Bam Adebayo have sparked a lot of buzz recently, not just for their standout performances on the court but also for their relationship. The two stars have reportedly been dating for several months, and their public appearances together have only added to the speculation.

At the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis, Wilson and Adebayo, who have been longtime friends, shared a lighthearted and unexpected moment. Adebayo was caught on camera by the broadcast team, cheering on Wilson from the stands.

One of the commentators casually acknowledged Adebayo’s presence and then jokingly added that his “better half” was also there, referring to the WNBA star. The remark drew a big laugh, especially from Wilson, who was wearing headphones and clearly tuned into the broadcast.

“Bam Adebayo…is here as well and so is his better half A’ja Wilson” pic.twitter.com/xI0PzUgPoI — Oh No He Didn’t (@ohnohedidnt24) July 20, 2025

Wilson was caught smiling and laughing at the comment on camera, and the clip quickly made its way around social media. This isn’t the first time the two have been seen supporting each other. Over the past few months, both A’ja and Bam have appeared at each other’s games, and fans have started to piece together a timeline of their growing connection.

Speculation about their relationship first began circulating during the Paris Olympics. The Miami Heat star was in attendance for the Women’s Basketball gold medal game. Off the court, they were often spotted spending time together. Adebayo and Wilson have also teased their relationship on social media.

While neither has made a formal announcement, the chemistry and mutual support are hard to miss. From sideline appearances to social media nods, the bond between the two seems genuine. As for Wilson’s performance in the All-Star Game, she played limited minutes.

Wilson recorded 4 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, and a steal in just 12 minutes. Coming off a recent wrist injury, she played cautiously, opting for short stints instead of extended runs.

The game itself was high scoring. Team Collier registered a win over Team Clark, beating them 151–131. Napheesa Collier broke the WNBA All-Star Game scoring record with 36 points. The previous record was held by Arike Ogunbowale, who scored 34 points last year.