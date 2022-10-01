full
“Is it safe to say she’s the new Sage Steele?”: Malika Andrews’ Prejudice Becomes Apparent as Twitter Brings out Receipts 

Jeet Pukhrambam
|Sat Oct 01 2022

Malika Andrews is once again the subject of controversy as Twitter sides with Rachel Nichols amid the latter’s resurrection of sorts. 

So our crusade continues, this time we are taking the side of Rachel Nichols. The journalist is back to talking about all things NBA and this time it will be on Showtime instead of ESPN.

As the backlash from her spat with Stephen A Smith and Kendrick Perkins continues to make rounds on Twitter, Malika Andrews‘ stock is plummeting. While her line of questioning has always been, well, questionable, she still managed to upstage Rachel.

A case can be made on whether giving her own segment was a good idea or not. While that is debatable we will talk about why her statements might lead to her own downfall.

Rachel Nichols’ return might spell the end of Malika Andrews’ ESPN tenure

Don’t take it from us. Take it from the townsfolk of Twitter, whose collective opinion often proves to be a guideline on where the people’s thoughts are at.

Over the course of the last week, Malika has faced what can only be described as the wrath of the people. Her interjections and opinions seem to have rubbed off wrongly on people.

Some of these are just the opinion of the masses and do not reflect our own views. However, we do think she has crossed the line more than once. And last but not least if Giannis Antetokounmpo does not like you, you must be doing something wrong. What do you think? Is Malika on the wrong?

