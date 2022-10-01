“Is it safe to say she’s the new Sage Steele?”: Malika Andrews’ Prejudice Becomes Apparent as Twitter Brings out Receipts 

Malika Andrews is once again the subject of controversy as Twitter sides with Rachel Nichols amid the latter’s resurrection of sorts.

So our crusade continues, this time we are taking the side of Rachel Nichols. The journalist is back to talking about all things NBA and this time it will be on Showtime instead of ESPN.

As the backlash from her spat with Stephen A Smith and Kendrick Perkins continues to make rounds on Twitter, Malika Andrews‘ stock is plummeting. While her line of questioning has always been, well, questionable, she still managed to upstage Rachel.

A case can be made on whether giving her own segment was a good idea or not. While that is debatable we will talk about why her statements might lead to her own downfall.

After Malika Andrews who’s dating a white ESPN reporter wrongfully accused Stephen A Smith & Kendrick Perkins of blaming woman regarding the Ime Udoka sex scandal & brought up Celtics new Black interim coach Joe Mazzula’s arrest record is it safe to say she’s the new Sage Steele? pic.twitter.com/kbbNVAXcPr — ♛YOUNGBLOOD PRIEST♛ (@YNGBLDPRST) September 26, 2022

Rachel Nichols’ return might spell the end of Malika Andrews’ ESPN tenure

Don’t take it from us. Take it from the townsfolk of Twitter, whose collective opinion often proves to be a guideline on where the people’s thoughts are at.

Over the course of the last week, Malika has faced what can only be described as the wrath of the people. Her interjections and opinions seem to have rubbed off wrongly on people.

I’ve listened to the whole Malika Andrews/Stephen A rant, and I still have no idea where she was going with that argument. In any consensual romantic affair, there are two guilty parties. Period. https://t.co/rv3eUruUPl — Owen Simpson (@OwenSimpsonTV) September 23, 2022

Wow, Malika Andrews went from being “resident darling” of ESPN” to “resident bitch” real quick. 😃 I do think she has issues with Black men, bringing up Joe Mazzulla’s legal issues from 2008 is yellow journalism. She lost credibility with me when she did that. — blair channing rae (@iWriterGirl) September 27, 2022

At this point, just give Rachel Nichols her job back. I will never have sympathy for Malika Andrews after that over the top disrespect she gave Kobe https://t.co/s2Kkn4ewqG — Dom 🏀🏀 (@DominickNBA) September 23, 2022

Malika Andrews anytime a black man has an opinion on ESPN pic.twitter.com/ivp7G95wJY — Bronny’s Plug 🔥 (@istankobe) September 27, 2022

Some of these are just the opinion of the masses and do not reflect our own views. However, we do think she has crossed the line more than once. And last but not least if Giannis Antetokounmpo does not like you, you must be doing something wrong. What do you think? Is Malika on the wrong?

Nah 💀if Giannis doesn’t mess with you out of all the nba players you’ve done something wrong .. Malika Andrews down bad pic.twitter.com/ftmJmf2Mgi — John (@iam_johnw) September 28, 2022

