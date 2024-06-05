mobile app bar

A’ja Wilson Leading Kate Martin’s Rookie Hazing Leaves WNBA Fans in Splits

Advait Jajodia
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
A’ja Wilson Leading Kate Martin’s Rookie Hazing Leaves WNBA Fans in Splits

Credits: USA TODAY SPORTS

While there has been a lot of controversy surrounding Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark, the other rookies seem to be enjoying their first year in the WNBA. Kate Martin is among the members of the 2024 WNBA Draft Class who has created a solid bond with her teammates. However, this love among the members of the Las Vegas Aces was never going to save her from the mandatory rookie hazing ritual.

The Las Vegas Aces hazed Kate Martin by almost leaving her at the hotel. As seen in A’ja Wilson’s Instagram Story, the team bus took off from the hotel leaving Martin behind. After realizing that her team was leaving her behind, the rookie hilariously chased the bus with hopes of making it.

Wilson was able to capture the hilarious incident on tape. The WNBA star immediately posted the clip on her Instagram story with a rather appropriate caption.

“Don’t be late on the bus.”

Fans appreciated the light-hearted prank that A’ja Wilson and Co. pulled. Apart from appreciating the camaraderie, social media users also urged the NBA to bring back the customary tradition of hazing rookies.

This is merely one of the many ways that the Aces have welcomed Martin to the league. And considering the other pranks that she has fallen victim to, running behind the bus won’t seem as bad.

Other pranks that the Las Vegas Aces’ players have pulled on Kate Martin

Kate Martin was likely aware that she would have to face hazing from her seniors a long time before she was drafted into the WNBA. However, she couldn’t have imagined the type of pranks that the Aces would be pulling on her.

Recently, the 24-year-old was forced to use a pink Hello Kitty backpack for the road trip. When the bag was being presented to her on the team bus, Martin was also forced to give a speech. A slightly awkward Kate sportingly played along with the prank, as she exclaimed that she was honored to have the bag before she hilariously thanked the lord.

“I feel really honored that I get to walk around with this… Thank you so much for this opportunity and I’d like to not only thank god but Jesus,” Martin said.

At the beginning of the campaign, the alum of the University of Iowa was also forced to don a University of South Carolina-inspired fit. Considering the fact that A’ja Wilson is an alum of South Carolina, it is pretty evident who was responsible for this prank.

It is great to see how well Kate Martin has accepted her rookie duties. Especially given just how much banter there seems to be within the team, it’s clear that the Las Vegas Aces are currently gushing with chemistry. And things don’t look likely to change anytime soon.

Post Edited By:Tonoy Sengupta

About the author

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Advait Jajodia, a seasoned NBA journalist, has had a passion for the game for over a decade. His journey from admiring Kobe Bryant's precision to being in awe of Stephen Curry's long-range mastery instilled a profound understanding of basketball. With a background as a two-time National-level player, Advait uses his experience on the hardwood to offer insightful analysis. Over three years of dedicated sports journalism has equipped the 21-year-old with a unique perspective, reflected in his prolific portfolio of 3,700+ articles.

Read more from Advait Jajodia

Share this article

Don’t miss these