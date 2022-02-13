“Amazing back to back performances by Dejounte Murray”: Manu Ginobili is left speechless as the Spurs All-Star records a staggering 63 points, 27 assists, 17 rebounds, and 6 steals over the past 2 games

Dejounte Murray follows his 32-point triple-double with a 31-point, 12-assist, and 7-rebound performance in the Spurs’ 10-point win over the Pels.

On Friday night, Dejounte Murray recorded the first-ever 30-point triple-double in Spurs history. The All-Star replacement managed to follow his historic performance with yet another remarkable outing. In the 124-114 win over NOLA, the two-way star stuffed the stat sheet with 31 points, 12 assists, 7 rebounds, 2 steals, and only 1 turnover.

After his outstanding performance, everyone was in awe of the guard. Teammate Lonnie Walker gave Murray his flowers while calling him a “superstar”. Walker said:

“That’s a superstar right there. Plain and simple,” said Spurs guard Lonnie Walker. “It’s like he’s getting better and better and better, which is absolutely scary.”

Manu Ginobili is left speechless as Dejounte Murray puts up unreal stats in back-to-back performances

With his yesterday night’s performance, Dejounte becomes the only player in the entire league this season to record back-to-back 30+ points, 10+ assists games.

DJ is the ONLY player in the NBA to have back-to-back games with 30+ PTS and 10+ AST this season 🚀 The one other Spur to ever do it? @tonyparker @DejounteMurray | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/65bFuyiC6S — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 13, 2022

Several fans around the league were amazed looking at the 25-year-old’s outing. Teammate Devin Vassell took it to Twitter showing his appreciation for Murray, right after the game concluded.

DEJOUNTE MURRAY that’s it that’s the tweet!!! — Devin Vassell (@Yvngdevo) February 13, 2022

Former San Antonio legend Manu Ginobili was left stunned seeing the stats Murray posted in his last 2 games – 63 points, 27 assists, 17 rebounds, 6 steals, and merely 2 turnovers in 67 minutes.

(Spurs) Dejounte Murray 63pts, 27asists, 17rebs and 6stls in the last two games. 🤯 Amazing b2b performances! — Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili) February 13, 2022

With Dejounte’s outstanding performances, the Spurs have won their 3rd game in the past 4 contests. Still placed 12th in the West with a 22-35 record, SAS is now only 1 game behind for the play-in spot. If Murray keeps balling like this, the Spurs could very possibly be moving up the standings.