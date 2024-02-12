Amid Breaks Up Rumors with Larsa Pippen, Marcus Spotted Enjoying Super Bowl with Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan and his son Marcus Jordan were recently spotted during the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl win over the San Francisco 49ers. On his Instagram, Marcus posted a picture alongside his father as the father-son duo looked sharp. As the background music of the post, he played Drake’s ‘First Person Shooter’ track featuring J. Cole.

Advertisement

In addition, Marcus scooped up a portion of the lyrics and wrote “I search one name, and end up seein’ twenty tings”. In the second Insta post, Marcus wrote, “WATCHING THE GAME W/ POPS & THE FAM”. Then he attached a poll asking which team will win the Super Bowl.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBACelebsUpdate/status/1757029891650752745?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Marcus’ appearance with his father comes amidst the rumors of him and Larsa Pippen calling it quits with each other. The speculation arose when both public personalities deleted each other photos from their Instagram accounts. Apart from that, Larsa Pippen put up an IG Story asking, “Should your friends unfollow your ex?” She also posted a cryptic video of Morgan Freeman where he is asking to “hear the inner voice” and “know when to leave”.

These shocking stories come just a few weeks after the pair was seen on the reality show The Traitors. During the show, Jordan was murdered(read-eliminated) and Pippen was banished(read-eliminated) the next week. Therefore, after being on a show just a few weeks ago, these posts have brought out a storm.

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan were planning a wedding

These break-up rumors are astonishing considering Marcus Jordan’s recent comments. In January, both Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen were asked about their marriage with each other. Pippen responded that Cohen should ask Jordan for the answer. To which Marcus Jordan replied, “You know we[Larsa, Marcus] been shopping, ruling out certain stones and we are heading in that direction I would say. It’s in the works.”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C18g7qWu0DX/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

In fact, in 2023, the lovebirds had declared a plan for a destination wedding. Marcus Jordan had also revealed that he was hunting for an engagement ring. During an episode of their podcast Separation Anxiety, Larsa Pippen also touched upon the subject. She expressed, “I feel like the only thing we’ve come up with is like we want a destination wedding. Right? That’s the only thing that we talked about. Were like, yeah, we want a destination wedding.”

Advertisement

Now that the rumors of a break-up are swirling in, such speculations are a far cry. The evidence suggests that the Marcus Jordan-Larsa Pippen episode is coming to a close. Those who have followed their romance are curious about what led to the current situation.