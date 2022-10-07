Amidst Draymond Green-Jordan Poole Fight Video Leak, Warriors Star Listens to Patrick Beverley’s Rant on Marcus Smart’s DPOY

Draymond Green and Patrick Beverley release their unrestricted thoughts on Marcus Smart winning Defensive Player of the Year

Marcus Smart was the first guard in a long, long time to win Defensive Player of the Year.

During the 2021-22 NBA Regular season, the man 28-year-old was the leading figure behind the Celtics being ranked as the best defense in the NBA. And along the way, he also grabbed 1.7 steals, and 0.3 blocks on a nightly basis.

After an impact like that, there are very few that believe that he wasn’t a deserving winner of the award. However, should he have been the first guard since Gary Payton to be held as the best defender in the NBA?

Patrick Beverley admitted something very controversial during his podcast appearance alongside Draymond Green

Patrick Beverley has cut out a niche for himself in the NBA by now.

He may not have the best scoring bag, the ability to mastermind intricate plays, or much when it comes to play-making ability either. But, when it comes to defense, there aren’t many in the league better than him.

For years now, he has been hailed by many as the best defensive guard in the NBA. So, when another guard won Defensive Player of the Year before him, it’s safe to say that he wasn’t too happy about it.

No matter how Beverley, and perhaps even Draymond Green, may feel about Marcus Smart’s award, the fact of the matter is, it could be a very good sign for all guards in the modern era of the NBA.

By giving a guard this award, the league has set a very interesting precedent. And so, with no biases of any sort holding these guards back, we could see some littler players finally get the flowers they deserve.

What’s the latest on the Draymond Green, Jordan Poole situation

As you may know already, Draymond Green and Jordan Poole got into quite the scrap during a practice session very recently, something you can read about, right here.

As footage revealed, Green’s punch was far scarier than anything that has been implied so far. And after this information was made public, it evidently had an effect on the champions’ locker room as well.

Warriors don’t practice today. Draymond Green is supposed to rejoin the team tomorrow at the facility, per Kerr. The video leak only adds to the building tension around the situation. This is a fierce swing. Everyone is fortunate Poole is fine. https://t.co/s9SJbzwGYd — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 7, 2022

Jordan Poole is in his contract year right now, and the Dubs clearly want to keep him.

But, with Golden State hesitant to offer him the money he wants, and thus dust-up as well, will he want to stay on with this franchise past this upcoming season?

Frankly, the chances of that don’t look too good for Warriors fans.

