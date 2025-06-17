Amid Kevin Durant Trade Rumors, Joe Johnson Insists 2x NBA Champion Has Earned the Right to Choose His Landing Spot

One of the biggest stories heading into the offseason is Kevin Durant’s future. While it’s not official yet, it’s widely known that he won’t be part of the Phoenix Suns much longer. Of course, there’s no shortage of suitors, but the real question is where the Suns’ front office will trade him. Will it be to a destination KD desires, or will he end up stuck in a city he never wanted to rep? Joe Johnson believes the decision should be his.

In an appearance on the Nightcap podcast, the former Miami Heat player called Durant one of the best of all time. No surprises there. But why he said it is that there’s a high possibility that the Suns don’t take Durant’s preferences into account when discussing a move away for the 36-year-old legend.

Durant has reportedly expressed interest in joining Miami, San Antonio, or Houston, according to Shams Charania’s X post earlier this week. And Johnson believes he should end up with one of those three teams.

Since leaving Golden State, KD has played for the Brooklyn Nets and the Phoenix Suns — two teams that promised big things but ultimately failed to deliver. As is often the case, the best are scrutinized the most. Durant has been criticized for not fitting into either system, and his leadership has been called into question. However, Johnson emphasized that Durant’s love for the game is undeniable, and he’ll be an invaluable asset to whichever team lands him next.

“He’s done nothing but play hard, and now everybody chastise him about his leadership, but dude loves to hoop, man,” Johnson said. “He loves the game, so you know what you’re gonna get from him. He’s gonna be efficient from the floor, he’s gonna be the easy money sniper, the game comes easy to him.”

Johnson then addressed rumors of the Suns not looking to send him to one of his favored destinations. He simply asked the Suns to “help him out,” pointing out that there’s no shortage of talent in Miami, San Antonio, or Houston. “It ain’t like the places he asks, they don’t got enough talent that you can get some guys back in return to where you can still be competitive,” he continued.

“You’ll be better than you were last year,” Johnson added, reminding the Suns that they finished 12th in the Western Conference. He particularly emphasized how important a trade deal with the Rockets could be. Houston boasts one of the youngest and most promising rosters in the league, featuring talents like Jalen Green, Amen Thompson, and Alperen Şengun, to name a few.

For any superstar to thrive, a positive environment is a first and foremost requirement. It’s even more so for Durant, as Patrick Beverly (also on the podcast) revealed. “Since I’ve been in the NBA… We’ve seen him in places where, when he’s happy…he plays elite basketball,” Bev said.

Whether Durant gets his wish and we see one of basketball’s all-time greats make a final championship run with his preferred team remains to be seen. The next few weeks will be telling, not just in terms of where KD ends up, but also in what the rebuilding Suns receive in return.