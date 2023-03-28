“Dennis Rodman Is In His Transvestite Mood”: Bulls Legend’s ‘Crossdressing’ Brought About Interesting Dialogue About His S*xuality

Over the years, the NBA has borne witness to some extremely provocative athletes. But, by far, the most infamous one is Dennis Rodman. The Worm was known for his eccentric and quirky personality, as well as his daring fashion sense.

The man was often seen wearing what many considered at the time to be bizarre clothing. Leather pants, fur coats, a tiara, a wedding dress, you name it and Rodman wore it. Unfortunately, it was this, coupled with his antics that gave him a bad reputation around the league.

That being said, the five-time NBA Champion was and is considered by many to be a fashion icon. And, at the time, his choices led many to question his s*xuality. In some occasions, it even led to some intriguing conversations and debates.

The Worm’s fashion choices led to dialogue surrounding the ambiguity of his s*xuality

In the 21st century, concepts like s*xuality, cross-dressing, and gender identity are discussed frequently in open forums. However, the same cannot be said in the years prior, with a lot of it being considered taboo.

Nevertheless, there were several figures who openly and actively refused to bend to the will of society. Like, Dennis Rodman, who is renowned for his outlandish clothing, which raised many questions.

One such question surrounded his own s*xuality, with specific regard to its fluidity. The Worm’s fashion sense was rather absurd. As covered by Sports Illustrated back in 1995, on one occasion, his decision to wear a shiny tank top, metallic hot pants and a rhinestone collar led to one of his friend’s claiming he was in a “transvestite mood”.

“An hour later, when Rodman emerges wearing a shiny tank top, metallic hot pants and a rhinestone dog collar, his guests ooh, aah and gawk in amusement. “Dennis is in one of his transvestite moods,” says Rodman’s friend Amy Frederick, rolling her eyes. Were it not Rodman, a man who dreams of playing his last NBA game au naturel, this behavior might be a bit shocking.”

Dennis Rodman’s aesthetic career is one reason I was so… confused by Billy Porter’s comments re: Harry Styles and challenging gender norms in fashion. Rodman has been subverting gender expectations since I was in grade school. https://t.co/qrtaGAVmgr — Saeed Jones (@theferocity) November 18, 2021

There can be no denying, the impact Rodman’s decisions had at the time. But, it is safe to say that it was these decisions that led to more open discourse about s*xuality not just in the NBA, but in the world of sports as a whole.

Dennis Rodman questioned his s*xuality when he was 14 years old

Dennis Rodman’s openness about his s*xuality is no secret. After all, he himself was not sure about his identity at the age of 14. As he revealed to Oprah Winfrey, Rodman thought he was gay, simply because he did not have any male friends.

The Worm certainly was a human being way ahead of his time. He was and continues to be an inspiration to several young athletes who have gone through similar trials and tribulations.