“Every single move Kevin Durant makes on the floor, he does it at game-speed!”: Warriors’ Draymond Green speaks up about what impressed him most about the Nets’ superstar

Warriors’ Draymond Green speaks up about Kevin Durant, shares what thing impressed him the most about the Slim Reaper

Kevin Durant is the undisputed best scorer of our generation. The Slim Reaper is often argued to be the best of all time, considering the skillsets he possesses and his size. At 6’11, Durant can shoot over anyone, from anywhere on the floor, score from the mid-range, or take on any opponent in the paint. In other words, he’s simply an unstoppable force.

Being teammates with him for three years, there were a lot of things that stuck with Draymond Green. The two won two championships in three years and would have won a third if it was not for injuries. Recently, Green sat down with SiriusXM NBA Radio. There he discussed the one thing about Durant that impressed him the most. Out of all the things that Durant does, it was this one thing that stuck with Draymond.

“Kevin Durant does everything at game-speed, no matter what”: Draymond Green

On Tuesday, Draymond joined the ‘The Starting Lineup’ Podcast on SiriusXM Radio. There, the Warriors’ star shared a thing about Kevin Durant that impresses him the most.

“Kevin has this one thing about him that I think is the most insane thing I’ve ever seen from a basketball player,” Green said. “Every coach, anybody who’s anybody, has this old, cliché saying of every move you make in your workout, it need to be game speed. I feel like, personally, it’s one of the most cliché sayings that anyone could come up with.

“Except for Kevin. He literally does every single move when he’s on the basketball floor at game speed. Whether he’s just now coming out warming up, whether he’s an hour-and-a-half into the workout, every single move every time he steps on the floor, it’s game speed.”

“And I think it is the most incredible thing in the world because no one does that.”

“Kevin has this one thing about him that I think is the most insane thing I’ve ever seen from a basketball player” Hear what impressed @Money23Green most about playing with Kevin Durant ⬇️@TheFrankIsola | @Scalabrine pic.twitter.com/nSYc3doO5e — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) February 23, 2022

Speaking from a personal standpoint, it is ridiculous to imagine doing everything one does in practice at game speed. All of that is highly exhausting, and to imagine KD has been doing it for so long. Well, I guess we see what makes KD so successful.

Durant and his dedication to basketball are being missed by the Brooklyn Nets dearly. While KD is out with an MCL sprain, the Nets fell from the #2 seed to the #8 seed in the East.