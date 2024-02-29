What is Kyrie Irving’s Ethnicity and Other FAQs About His Parents

Feb 22, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) reacts during the first quarter against the Phoenix Suns at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Kyrie Irving rose to prominence after he was drafted as the first overall pick in the 2011 draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers. Irving is an 8x NBA All-Star, the 2014 All-Star MVP, and has also won an NBA championship, alongside LeBron James, in 2016. One of the most elite ball handlers in the league, Mr. 4th quarter plays for the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference forming one of the most formidable duos in the league, alongside Luka Doncic.

Fans have often wondered about Kyrie’s ethnicity, given his unique background coming into the NBA. Let’s dive deeper into knowing Irving, his ethnicity, and some of the most frequently asked questions about the 2012 Rookie of the Year.

What is Kyrie Irving’s ethnicity?

Kyrie Irving was born to American expatriates Drederick and Elizabeth Irving in Melbourne, Australia, on March 23, 1992. His family relocated to the United States when he was two years old. Given that Kyrie’s mother is of African-American and Lakota ethnicity, Irving also retained the citizenship of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe.

Who is Kyrie Irving’s father?

Kyrie Irving’s father, Drederick Irving, played college basketball at Boston University, alongside Shawn Teague, the father of NBA players Jeff and Marquis Teague. Irving Sr. played professional basketball for the Bullen Boomers in the SEABL in Australia before relocating to the United States in 1994.

What happened to Kyrie Irving’s mom?

Kyrie Irving’s mother, Elizabeth Irving, tragically died of an illness when Kyrie was just four years old. Following this, Irving and his sister Asia were raised by their father, Drederick, along with the help of Irving’s aunts.

Who is Kyrie Irving’s stepmother?

In 2004, Kyrie Irving’s father, Drederick, remarried Shetellia Riley, who became Irving’s stepmother. As of 2022, Riley served as Irving’s sporting agent. However, it is reported that Kyrie’s father, Drederick, and step-mom, Shetellia Riley, are no longer together and parted ways for unknown reasons.

Is Kyrie Irving Australian?

Kyrie Irving was born to American parents in Australia and holds both United States and Australian citizenship.