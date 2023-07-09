Amidst Charles Barkley Wanting To Die Driving 150 MPH, Michael Jordan’s Friends Were Once Surprised He Never Suffered A Similar Fate

Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan, who were actually born just three days apart, were once best friends. Two of the greatest players in the 1990s, Michael Jordan and Chuck shared a lot of respect for each other. But, after their retirement, this iconic friendship came to an end and since then the two haven’t spoken in ages. Barkley has often spoken about wanting to die while driving at 150 miles per hour. However, it’s Jordan that people are shocked at not suffering from the same fate.

Advertisement

Apart from being among the greatest players ever, Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan shared an extremely close bond. Even though they represented different franchises, the two 1984 draftees would be seen golfing or chitchatting on numerous occasions. Of course, playing golf with MJ would result in one being bombarded with high stake bets. Like everybody else, even the Round Mound of Rebound has often been left stumped.

According to friends, Michael Jordan was fortunate to not suffer a car accident

As bewildering as it sounds, Charles Barkley has always been vocal about wanting to die a certain way. As revealed by Sam Smith in the book The Jordan Rules, the Phoenix Suns legend wants to die driving 150 miles per hour. Though, weirdly enough, friends of Michael Jordan are actually pleasantly surprised that he hasn’t suffered the accident Barkley has talked about.

Advertisement

Apparently, the Bulls’ five-time Most Valuable Player drove fast. As disclosed by many, His Airness would often slam the brakes after coming down 70 miles per hour in front of the Chicago Stadium. The 6-foot-6 Guard would even slam the accelerator, blazing through stop signs. However, while MJ does seem to be a dangerous driver, he is not a reckless one. Take a look at what Smith wrote in his book:

“Charles Barkley has always told friends he expects to die someday going 150 miles per hour down the road, and friends who have driven with Jordan are amazed he has avoided such a fate. He would come screeching to a halt in front of the Chicago Stadium parking lot after going 70 miles per hour down the side streets, and observers would say they’d often see Jordan gunning through stop signs at intersections, almost testing whether his reflexes were fast enough to get him past approaching cars. Athletes of such ability, it seems, need constant challenge.”

It is true, athletes like Michael do not seem to be on a break at any given point. A challenge always needs to be presented. Otherwise, they create one for themselves.

Jordan’s car collection is out of this world

Michael has some of the fastest cars in the world. A car collection worth millions of dollars includes a Porsche 911, Bentley Continental GT, Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano, the iconic Ferrari 512 TR, a Bugatti Veyron, and McLaren SLR 722, among many others.

Who wouldn’t have the temptation to speed in such high-end cars? But, thankfully, Jordan has never met with any accident.