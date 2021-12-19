Basketball

“We knew LaMelo Ball would be a really good player, but we ended up putting James Wiseman in front of him”: Warriors GM Bob Meyers had toyed with the idea of drafting LaVar Ball’s youngest son

"We knew LaMelo Ball would be a really good player, but we ended up putting James Wiseman in front of him": Warriors GM Bob Meyers had toyed with the idea of drafting LaVar Ball's youngest son
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
“For Wilt Chamberlain, a 40-point performance was really an off-night!”: NBA Twitter stunned as stats of the Sixers legend from a 13-game stretch goes viral
Next Article
"I do count on him being back on the grid next year and fighting to get back that world championship"- Nico Rosberg hints that his former rival will not resign and continue his F1 journey beyond 2021
NBA Latest Post
"We knew LaMelo Ball would be a really good player, but we ended up putting James Wiseman in front of him": Warriors GM Bob Meyers had toyed with the idea of drafting LaVar Ball's youngest son
“We knew LaMelo Ball would be a really good player, but we ended up putting James Wiseman in front of him”: Warriors GM Bob Meyers had toyed with the idea of drafting LaVar Ball’s youngest son

Warriors GM Bob Meyers had debated the idea of drafting LaMelo Ball but would go…