Amidst Having His Worth Skyrocket From $2 Billion To $3.5 Billion, Michael Jordan Extends Luka Doncic’s Contract With Jordan Brand For 5 Years

Michael Jordan dominated both on and off the court ever since he arrived in the NBA. Off the court, the Chicago Bulls legend had a face value which attracted many businesses to endorse him. All of these helped Jordan amass a huge net worth which continues to grow to date. Apart from earning $93 million from his NBA contracts, Mike used successful business ventures to help build a $2 billion net worth until a few months back. Just days before the 2023 draft commenced, sealing the Charlotte Hornets for $3 billion, MJ saw a huge boost in his net worth to $3.5 billion.

Jordan Brand is one of the major sources of revenue for the Chicago Bulls legend. An active member of the brand, His Airness plays a huge role in the decision-making of the company. Agreeing with other representatives of the brand, the Hall-Of-Famer has decided to extend his relationship with Luka Doncic by five more years.

Michael Jordan is one of the most successful players in the NBA as well as a smart businessman. As a professional in the league, the former Tar Heel managed to win it all – six Championships, six Finals MVPs, five MVPs, and 10 scoring titles. As a businessman, MJ has earned a fortune. As one of his ventures, MJ purchased the Charlotte Hornets franchise in 2010 for $275 million. Even though the Hornets were a lottery-bound team for this entire duration, Jordan managed to make a profit out of it. Selling the Ohio side for a $3 billion valuation, the Black Cat saw a $1.5 billion jump in his net worth.

Luka Doncic extends relationship with Michael Jordan

Luka Doncic has been one of the best young superstars in the league. A generational talent, Luka decided to sign with Jordan Brand in 2019 after his two-year deal with Nike reached its end. During the midst of his sophomore campaign, the Slovenian prodigy signed a five-year deal with the company. Since signing in December 2019, Jordan Brand has released two editions of Luka’s signature shoes.

Ahead of the release of the Jordan Luka 2, the two parties have decided to extend their relationship. As reported by Marc Stein, the Dallas Mavericks superstar has agreed to sign a new five-year extension with the brand.

Clearly, 2023 has been a great year for Luka. Apart from signing the extension, he also received the All-NBA First Team nod by averaging 32.4/8.6/8. It would be a perfect way to cap off the campaign if Doncic manages to lead Slovenia to a FIBA World Cup win.

The likes of Bradley Beal, Russell Westbrook, and Chris Paul are merely some of the all-time legends tied up with the brand. Over the past few years, the Jordan Brand has targeted some of the brightest players who can be the face of the league in the coming future. Apart from handing out signature shoes to Luka, Jayson Tatum, and Zion Williamson, the company has also managed to get Bam Adebayo, Caris LeVert, and Rui Hachimura on board.

Luka couldn’t believe MJ knew him

Growing up, being a professional basketball player since a young age, Luka Doncic has met with several famous personalities. Previously a member of Real Madrid’s basketball club, Doncic has interacted with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcelo, among others. However, like any other basketball enthusiast, Luka always dreamed of meeting Michael Jordan. Despite being an established megastar, Doncic revealed being in awe after meeting with the sporting icon.

“It was unbelievable the first time I met him, and I was really nervous. I didn’t know what to say… If MJ knows you, like, that’s unbelievable,” Doncic said.

Doncic has been a valuable asset for the Jordan Brand. With the virtue of his dominance in the league, the Lukas 1 is one of the more popular choices of sneakers for college basketball as well as other NBA players.