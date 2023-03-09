HomeSearch

Amidst Ja Morant’s “Gun Debacle”, Former 6x All-Star Shawn Kemp Is Allegedly Booked for Drive-By Shooting

Jeet Pukhrambam
|Published 09/03/2023

Image of 6x All-Star Shawn Kemp Dunking

Shawn Kemp in his heyday was one of the most electrifying players in the NBA. His time with the Seattle Supersonics reminds us of his monstrous, ferocious, and thunderous jams. But today, a dark cloud has been cast over his life.

Shawn was arrested tonight after being booked for a drive-by shooting in Tacoma, Washington. As per the Tacoma Police Department, the shooting took place in a parking lot at 1:58 pm.

Shawn Kemp was listed as a “53-year-old man” by Tacoma PD. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski revealed the details via Twitter just a few minutes ago.

Shawn Kemp is arrested in Tacoma, Washington in a drive-by shooting

Amidst the ongoing debacle over Ja Morant’s tendency for gun violence, this incident paints the NBA in a negative light. For years, commissioner Adam Silver has toiled endlessly to ensure that the NBA is rid of all the bad reputation.

The string of events, all of which have unfolded within the last week have now tarnished the league’s image. To have another big name like Shawn Kemp involved is certainly ominous for the NBA.

Kemp has been booked and as per Tacoma PD, there were two cars in the parking lot. Kemp, a 6x All-Star has largely been out of the public eye for a while. But this recent involvement will bring back a lot of attention to the Sonics legend.

Shawn Kemp’s incident and Ja Morant’s proclivity for guns: Bad apples in the basket

It is no secret that America stands divided when it comes to guns. While there are members that promote its ownership, there are also staunch supporters that want to see guns banned.

Ja Morant’s recent investigation by the Glendale Police regarding the brandishing of firearms in a nightclub already attracted a good amount of negative attention to the league.

Shawn Kemp’s recent booking will only be responsible for casting a dark shadow over the league’s reputation. As the news unfolds, stay tuned for more coverage on the same.

