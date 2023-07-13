Amidst LeBron James’ Final Decision on $47,607,350 Year at ESPYS, NBA Analyst Pegs Him to Play into His 40s

July 6, 2023; North Augusta, S.C., USA; NBA star LeBron James celebrates after a Strive for Greatness basket during the Strive for Greatness and Mokan Elite basketball game at the fourth day of the Nike Peach Jam at Riverview Park Activities Center. Mandatory Credit: Katie Goodale-USA TODAY Network

LeBron James went viral on social media after hinting at retirement following the Los Angeles Lakers’ 2023 postseason exit. James caused a stir in the NBA community immediately after the Purple & Gold side suffered an embarrassing sweep against the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals. However, with his latest speech at the ESPYS, Bron has put all speculations to rest. Revealing that he isn’t hanging up his boots just yet, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer promised to return for the 2023-2024 season, where he’ll earn $47,607,350. Now that the 6-foot-9 Forward has disclosed his decision, a popular FS1 analyst tried to decipher a realistic age for LeBron James to retire.

Since the topic of LeBron James’ retirement had started making headlines, several personalities have given their insights on the same. Last month, Dwyane Wade spoke about his best friend’s retirement plans. Iterating a similar idea, Rich Paul(LeBron’s long-time agent and best friend) also stated that the Lakers legend could actually play as long as he wants.

Chris Broussard believes LeBron James can play for another 3-4 years

The First Things First panel had an in-depth discussion about the potential age when LeBron James could call it quits. Chris Broussard kickstarted the conversation by stating that the 19-time All-Star would play for at least three years more. According to Broussard, even if Bronny James gets drafted after his junior year, LeBron would have to play one final ceremonial season to share the locker room with his eldest son. Broussard said during the FS1 show:

“I’m going to say 3 more years, max 4 more years…If Bronny comes in after his junior year, three years from now, LeBron might have a ceremonial run with Bronny or something like that.”

The FS1 analyst didn’t end his monologue there. The 54-year-old pointed out that King James would face a huge challenge in the years that he plays on from here-the risk of not being the best player on the court. Broussard elaborated:

“This is what I think will be the biggest challenge for LeBron – not being the best player, or even in the conversation on the floor. His entire basketball life, he was the best player on the court or atleast in the conversation. To go from that, to go to being just kinda another guy out there. I think that’s gonna be incredibly difficult. It’s tough.”

Broussard’s theory predicts James, who is 38 now, to play even after he touches the 40-year mark. Meanwhile, Nick Wright took it one step forward and claimed that the four-time NBA Champ could play till he is 43 years old.

Playing till 43 years of age sounds absurd. However, knowing that Bron wants to share the NBA hardwood with both his sons, a unique physical specimen like him could actually try and pull it off.

James wants to play with both of his sons

It is no surprise that LeBron wants to make history by being part of the first father-son duo to play in the league at the same time. With Bronny now representing the University of Southern California, there is a good chance that the 18-year-old gets drafted in 2024.

However, playing with his younger son – Bryce James – might be slightly out of hand. Currently a 16-year-old high schooler, Bryce will only be eligible for the draft in 2027. As glorious a sight as it would be to see LeBron share the court with both of his sons, we might not be able to witness this memorable incident ever take place.