“Victor Wembanyama Could Get a Blank Check”: 39 Years After Michael Jordan’s $2,500,000 Deal, NBA First Draft Pick Could Sign Monumental Contract

Victor Wembanyama is the name on everybody’s lips right now in the NBA. It has reached the point where he is even being compared to the likes of Michael Jordan and LeBron James. And, with all that hype, the sneaker industry is watching carefully. As things stand, Wemby has a multi-year deal with Nike, but with his potential a new deal that far surpasses MJ’s historic $2,500,000 million deal in 1984 could be in the cards. Sonny Vaccaro even told TMZ Sports he could be worth a “blank check”.

Advertisement

When Jordan signed with Nike back in 1984, it was a deal that trumped all sneaker deals up to that point. He was handed the highest shoe endorsement deal ever. One that saw the establishment of the now world-famous Air Jordan brand. But, with Wembenyama now set to enter the NBA, and the lofty expectations surrounding him, many believe he could set some new records in the sneaker world.

Sonny Vaccaro believes Victory Wembanyama could receive a blank check

Sonny Vaccaro, the man credited for signing Michael Jordan to Nike has given his two cents about Victor Wembanyama. With Wemby just two days away from being drafted many are wondering about his future. While it is almost guaranteed he will be drafted by the San Antonio Spurs, the sneakers he will be wearing once the 2023-2024 season begins aren’t.

Advertisement

As things stand, Wemby has a multi-year deal with Nike. He has been rocking customize 20.5 Nike Zoom G.T. Run shoes on the court. But, while many expect him to continue with them, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him get a new deal.

With all the hype he has generated, Nike, Adidas, Under Armour, New Balance, Puma and so on will want to hand him a deal. He could be a signature athlete that turns the sneaker game on its heels. So, Sonny believes that could mean he’s worthy of a “blank check”. Here is Vacarro’s full statement in an interview with TMZ Sports.

“My answer to the world today…the Sonny Vaccaro answer. They’re (Wembanyama and Co.) gonna go in and say, “Okay! We want our shoe…we’re taking this percentage…we’re telling you what we want.” Someone’s going to give it to him! There’s no question in my mind. He’s worth a blank check!”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It certainly would take an amazing offer to get Wembanyama on board as a signature athlete. But, one thing is certain, if he lives up to expectations, it will be a deal no brand would regret.

Advertisement

Wembanyama could have brands chasing him much like they did LeBron James

There can be no denying that Victory Wembanyama is the most hyped-up prospect of all time. His superstardom at such a young age is on par with that of both LeBron James and Zion Williamson. And, with sneaker brands circling like vultures, Wemby could find himself in a situation similar to that of The King’s.

Back when LeBron was still a rookie, he had several sneaker companies chasing him down. Both Adidas and Reebok were desperate for his signature. And, he even got offered a $115 million deal, but he chose to accept $87 million from Nike. Take a look at the tweet below by Joe Pompliano.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JoePompliano/status/1335932596425986048?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Regardless of what happens, Wembanyama will have his pick of the litter. Hopefully, he will pick a deal that will help him propel his game and his brand to the next level.