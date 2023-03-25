“Got a Taste of LeBron James’ D*ck”: Fans React Draymond Green’s Bizarre Change in Mentality Over Time

May 19, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) is fouled by Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) as he goes up for a basket in the fourth quarter of the game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Draymond Green has always been one of the biggest trash-talkers in the league since his first day in the league. So, as you’d expect, he has never had any problem being the villain for anybody in the league. And indeed, there have been far too many stories of the man being the villain of the NBA.

That said, nowadays the man is more concerned with making friends in the NBA, rather than enemies. In fact, some even say the man does a bit too much on that end. And recently, as it turns out, it has started to become the popular opinion within the NBA community.

Heck, fans have even decided to go to the extent of finding clips of the old Draymond, to ask the man what went wrong. And that’s exactly what we’re here to bring to your attention.

The old Draymond Green was something else

Draymond Green may have never been the best player on the Golden State Warriors. However, the man used to be something of a Swiss Army Knife for this team. After all, there is a reason Steve Kerr preferred to keep him in so many of the Warriors’ lineups.

Do you want impeccable perimeter defense? You got it. Amazing interior defense? Say no more. A facilitator on the offensive end? No problem. A screener? Yep! But more than anything else, do you need another floor spacer along with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson?

Believe it or not, there was a time when Draymond Green could do that too. Of course, times have changed drastically since then. Still, if the man had the same mentality as before, fans still wouldn’t have that big of a problem with it. After all, this is what he used to be back in the day.

Lmao what happened to you bruh @Money23Green https://t.co/FAXyEPNcXV — De🅿️ressed Warriors Fan 🏆 (@GoIdenState) March 24, 2023

Sure, to most opponents, this was nothing more than a dirty player. However, to the Warriors, this was their motivator, the heart, and soul of the team. Unfortunately, he just isn’t that way anymore. And wouldn’t you believe it, fans haven’t responded with childlike adoration for the man. No, it’s been more like the heat from a thousand suns.

Fans’ reactions to Draymond Green’s changed persona

Got a taste of that LeDick — richie (@510richie) March 24, 2023

He got smacked by him at a party and ain’t do nun after that’s what happened — osh (@es_osh1) March 25, 2023

Y’all imagine in Dillion Brooks ever wins a championship..it will be 100x worse 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/zUBGb2w02S — RyotaMiyagiFN (@ShakeNBake101_) March 25, 2023

Admittedly, it’s hard to see what used to be the NBA’s aggressor this way. But hey, who knows? There may come a day when we all see the man be himself again. And then fans can have the chance to be up in arms about it once again.