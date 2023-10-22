Amidst Zion Williamson’s ‘Unguardable’ Hype, Pelicans’ HC Roots for 2nd Star: “Expecting Brandon Ingram to Have a Chip on His Shoulder”

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green recently spoke to SiriusXM about 26-year-old star Brandon Ingram. Ingram was part of Team USA which recently played in the FIBA World Cup. However, he had far from a successful tournament as Team USA returned without a medal. However, his coach said that Ingram had a chip on his shoulder due to the way the tournament went.

Advertisement

The player has apparently been working hard in the aftermath of the FIBA disappointment and is determined to turn things around. The praise for Ingram comes just days after Zion Williamson claimed that he had worked on becoming unguardable in recent months.

Willie Green believes Brandon Ingram will have a chip on his shoulder

Ingram was initially expected to be one of the stars for Team USA. However, the forward was claimed to not have been used correctly by Steve Kerr, by Willie Green.

Advertisement

Green claimed that while it was good for Ingram to be involved with Team USA, he was disappointed with how things went down. This means that he is determined to turn it around in the upcoming NBA season:

“I am expecting BI to have a chip on his shoulder. It is good he got an opportunity to play FIBA games. He works in the summer but doesn’t necessarily play five on five. I am sure the team is disappointed with how they ended up. Brandon probably could have been used better. But all of that, those are positives that allow you to sit back ad evaluate, and come back to the regular season, and say okay. That is what he has done.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SiriusXMNBA/status/1715871586283082042?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

While Ingram did not have the best World Cup, he has since been working hard and is determined to return to his best form in the NBA. His coach and teammates are well aware of the efforts he has put in, and expect him to return to All-Star form in the coming time.

Zion Williamson has lost weight to become “unguardable”

While Ingram seems determined to return to his best, Zion Williamson has also been working out hard in recent weeks. Williamson played just 29 games last season owing to injury and will be itching to return to the court himself.

Advertisement

The player seems to have lost considerable weight in recent months and claimed that he had worked on becoming unguardable. Even David Griffin has recently claimed that he has never seen Williamson work as hard as he had been on his fitness.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/Cx6RhfVOQNs/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Hence, there is plenty of reason for New Orleans Pelicans fans to be optimistic about. On one hand, Brandon Ingram aims to shut down critics, while on the other, they seem set to see Zion at his very best soon.