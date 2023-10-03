Having Adopted LeBron James’ $1,500,000 Example, Zion Williamson ‘Wittily’ Talks About Offseason Work: “Being Unguardable!”

Zion Williamson is back and is looking better than ever. Showing up slim and fit for Media Day, the New Orleans Pelicans forward has been working hard in the off-season. Focusing on losing weight but maintaining his strength and muscle, Zion took a page out of LeBron James’ book. Known for spending close to $1,500,000 on his body, The King has been an inspiration for the former No.1 overall pick. And now, when asked what he worked on over the summer, his response was witty and revealed being “unguardable.”

Aware of just how out of shape he was, Zion looked to LeBron for tips on how to improve his health. Over the years, The King has been very vocal about the money he spends on his body. In fact, he has admitted to dropping at least $1,500,000 on his body alone. So, taking that as an example, Williamson has been working hard and now looks ready for the upcoming 2023-2024 season.

Zion Williamson worked on being “unguardable” in the off-season, adopting a slimmer look

Media Day is done and dusted with, and teams around the NBA had their superstars assemble. The New Orleans Pelicans also welcomed back Zion Williamson, who has been in and out with injuries over the last two seasons. With his health and overall fitness being a concern, many were anticipating what the 23-year-old would pull up looking like.

In the last two years, Zion looked as though he barely put a foot down a basketball court. Gaining a significant amount of weight, at some point he crossed his listed 284 pounds, entering dangerous territories standing at 6’6″. However, much to everyone’s surprise and delight, Zanos came into media day looking better than ever.

Looking like he had lost a good number of pounds, Williamson was looking like a lean, mean, fighting machine. Curious about what he had done, he was asked what he had worked on over the off-season. Cheeky as ever, the forward responded that he had been working on being “unguardable”.

“Scouting report on myself? I worked out on being unguardable!”

Even the head of basketball operations at New Orleans, David Griffin, gave Zion his flowers. He commented on how this is the first time he has seen the forward be so invested in his profession. A testament to how seriously he has been taking his health, and perhaps a sign of what is to come this season.

Zion favorite of many to become one of the best players in the NBA

Entering the league back in 2019, there were high hopes for Zion Williamson. He was considered by many to be the greatest prospect since LeBron James. However, injuries derailed these expectations, and now many are concerned about what the future holds for the once-generational talent.

Nevertheless, there are still those who believe he can be a great player. The likes of Charles Barkley and FS1 analyst Nick Wright have all voiced their support for Zion. And now, seeing how he looks, they will surely be hoping for the best.

Safe to say Williamson will be looking to make good on his promises. He has been working hard and will be hoping to show his thanks to his supporters this season. Given how he looks, he should be able to deliver.