Giannis Antetokounmpo’s $1.8 Million Mansion is 9000 SF Big and is a Bucks Heritage Home! 

Living in Giannis Antetokounmpo’s $1.8 million mansion is a Bucks tradition, Michael Carter-Williams and Mirza Teletovic also lived in it.

Upgrades are an essential part of life. Just ask Giannis Antetokounmpo who went from living in an apartment to moving into a huge mansion! How much did he shell out for it? A cool $1.8 million. And he did so after winning 2 MVPs.

For some people fame and riches might get to them rather quickly and they spend it all without a care. Giannis has taken his time when it comes to parking his money. Coming from a rather unique and impoverished background, money wasn’t something Giannis had access to.

A decision like purchasing a home would have been big for Antetokounmpo. And boy did he make a good one. The mansion is a work of art. Let’s take a deeper look!

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s $1.8 million mansion, was a big upgrade for the 2x MVP

Giannis’ home is nothing short of a dream house. Six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a theatre, a game room, a pool, a wine cellar, and even a guest house. It is also spread across a whopping 9000 square feet.

A purchase that is a drastic step up from his old apartment. And what’s more this house is somewhat of a bucks’ heritage home. By that, we mean several players from the Milwaukee organization once lived here.

Michael Carter-Williams was the first occupant and then it was purchased by Mirza Teletovic. In fact, Teletovic sold the house to Antetokounmpo during the start of the 2018-19 season.

Given Giannis’ “loyal to a fault” attitude, we think he will be staying in this house till his Milwaukee tenure is up. That could be in the next 5 years or even later perhaps.

Giannis’ story from hawking in Athens to selling out games in Milwaukee

From selling trinkets and hawking on the streets of Athens to winning the NBA Championship, Giannis has come a long, long way. There are very few stories that have as much gravitas. And as he continues to rack up accolades, we will see an astronomical rise in his stock.

He already has a Hall-of-Fame resume and sells out games in Milwaukee, but he will definitely be a bigger star as time passes by. The Bucks look strong this year. And while the uncertainty around Khris Middleton and Pat Connaughton may lead to a rocky start, they will prevail.

The playoffs are almost a lock for the team with the best player in the league. But how far will they fare is a question in everyone’s mind. In just a few days, we will get our answers.

