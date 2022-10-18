Carmelo Anthony Once Tried to Teach Giannis Antetokounmpo a Lesson, but the Greek Freak Threw It Right Back!

A skinny Giannis Antetekounmpo, during his initial years in the league once called out prodigious scorer, Carmelo Anthony.

Giannis Antetekounmpo and his rise to fame are directly accredited to the ‘Never back down’ mentality that he proudly wears on his sleeve. So, when ten-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony once decided to chirp at Antetekounmpo’s teammates, the ‘Greek Freak’ quickly decided enough is enough.

Antetekounmpo chose to ‘call out’ Anthony. Furthermore, the ‘Greek Freak’ switched on to guard him, when the New York Knicks were on offense. And that was the moment of his beckoning

The hunger and desire in Antetekounmpo’s eyes were transparent. He was not going to be pushed over, no matter the outcome.

A young Giannis Antetekounmpo had this to say on the incident.

“I don’t know, I respect him, and he’s one of the best players. But he can come out insulting, bullying my teammates and me, talk to me all the time, saying stuff, so I try to not react but, you’ve to respect him, but if he do it all night, you can’t focus on your game, so you have to respond, and tell him something to stop.”

The result: Who emerged victorious?

Granted the fixture transpired in 2014, when Antetekounmpo was in his formative years, while ‘Melo’ was at the pinnacle of his career. But that didn’t bother the Bucks star. The now 27-year-old made the first start of his career that night, guarding Anthony.

Was that a sign?

Predictably, the New York Knicks and Carmelo Anthony stood tall, albeit in double overtime. The former Nuggets sensation went on to record a stat line of 29 points, along with 9 rebounds and 5 assists. A Vintage ‘Melo’ showing.

Antetekounmpo on the other hand was dealt a difficult hand. And although he struggled, the Greek Freak went on to score 10 points and forced key turnovers while on defense, thereby holding his own as well.

Not bad at all, for a young, raw talent from Greece.

Giannis Antetekounmpo’s career ambit so far

Irrefutably, Antetekounmpo’s upsurge has been a revelation. It’s an attestation to the heights an individual can attain provided he works hard, is dedicated, and wishes to fulfill his potential.

Presently, the six-time NBA ‘All-Star’ is a two-time NBA MVP and has attached the coveted NBA championship to his resume, having won it in 2021. Although he is a decorated superstar, it’s certain that his best is yet to come!