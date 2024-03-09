“And I Thought Ja Morant’s Block Was Crazy”: Kevin Garnett Can’t Get Enough Of Anthony Edwards’ Game Winning Rejection

The heroics of Anthony Edwards defined the outcome of a recent Minnesota Timberwolves’ away game against the Indiana Pacers. Alongside registering 44 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists, a crucial game-winning rejection from the youngster made the headlines all around. The complexity attached to the execution of the endeavour caught the eyes of NBA fans and experts as Kevin Garnett later also joined the list. The former Timberwolves star seemingly couldn’t get enough of Ant before eventually putting forward a comparison with Ja Morant.

The situation circled Edwards’ second free throw attempt while the visitors led by two points with 7.2 seconds left to play. Amidst the distress, the 22-year-old missed his shot, resulting in a quick counter from the hosts. As seen in a video shared by NBA on Instagram, Ant sprinted backwards to eventually block the layup attempt from Aaron Nesmith before hitting his head on the rim, resulting in a dangerous fall. The inimitable endeavor defined the scoreline as the Timberwolves secured a 113-111 victory.

The entire sequence excited Garnett as the 2008 champion revealed his thoughts on his Instagram story. With the caption, “Damn Ant…And I thought Ja [Morant]’s block was crazy…But this is crazy…Told you them country buhs,” KG candidly showered high praise for Edwards.

The comparison became inevitable following Morant’s various such blocks since coming into the NBA in 2019. One such instance occurred during the Memphis Grizzlies’ away clash against the Los Angeles Lakers in January 2022. After turning the ball over, the 24-year-old sprinted backward to ricochet Avery Bradley’s layup attempt off the glass to mark one of the highlights of the season.

KG’s words added volume to the rise of Morant as a unique rim protector while serving as the benchmark for the current league. Yet, the 47-year-old refused to hide his inclination towards Edwards as he put the youngster ahead in the pecking order.

Garnett’s connection with the Minnesota organization might have played its part in the decision-making. Still, the iconic execution of Ant amidst the high stakes of the moment justifies his statement entirely.

Kevin Garnett’s praise for Anthony Edwards continues

The rise of Edwards in recent times has initiated a narrative around him being similar to Michael Jordan from the 1980s. KG sparked one such discussion soon after the conclusion of the game as he drew parallels with MJ’s 1988 MVP season. “Ant Man with a 40+ piece and the game winning BLOCK? 88 Mike sh*t,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

This instance marked an extension of Garnett’s backing toward Ant as he had previously called him similar to Jordan’s 1984 version. On that occasion, even Edwards was inclined to agree with KG, stating, “That’s the OG man. Whatever he says, goes. So, anybody who wanna argue with him, you gotta take it up with Michael Jordan…I think he’s right…He didn’t say ‘96, or ‘97. ‘84, you know, he’s finding himself”.

Amidst the hype, a potential comparison with the 1990s MJ certainly remains the ultimate goal for the Georgia-born. With the franchise leading the conference, the chances of Edwards soon securing a championship look highly likely. Hence, the fans ponder about the possibility while keeping an eye on the feasibility.