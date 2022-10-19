How Much is an NBA Championship Ring Worth? Warriors Reveal 16-Carat Ring Designed by Jason of Beverly Hills

Golden State Warriors handed out the 2022 NBA Championship Rings tonight, leaving people asking, how much do they cost?

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers tonight for Opening Night. It isn’t just a regular opening night, as tonight they get their 2022 NBA Championship Rings and raise the Championship Banner.

It was a beautiful ceremony where the Dubs were given their Rings first.

They then raised their 4th banner in the last eight years and the first in Chase Center.

Looking at all these rings, one tends to wonder how much does an NBA Championship Ring cost?

What is the cost of an NBA Championship Ring?

The NBA Championship Ring is handed out to the team that wins the Championship that season. The Warriors won the Championship this year, so they received their ring tonight. Six of the last eight championship rings have been designed by Jason Arasheben of Beverley Hills. He designed the rings for the Warriors in 2015, 2017, 2018, and now again in 2022.

Jason also designed the rings for the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021 and the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020. Arasheben puts in a lot of thought and always manages to devise ways to convey deeper messages on the ring.

The cost of the rings has never been revealed by the designer or by the NBA and franchises. Many people have tried to estimate their value between $15,000 and $50,000. The 2019 Raptors Championship rings were known to be as expensive as $100,000 per ring.

Considering the number of details that go in and the embedded stones, I think it’s safe to say they would be worth $20,000 easily.

Let us take a closer look at the rings Jason designed for the 2022 NBA Championship.

Warriors Championship Ring has Yellow and White Diamonds

The Golden State Warriors have shown us that they don’t have any issue spending on the team. The same applies to their celebration. In a statement released by the team, they shared details about their new hardware.

“The rings feature approximately 16 carats of yellow and white diamonds set into yellow gold to represent the team’s 16 wins during the 2022 NBA Playoffs, marking the first time a Championship ring has been made up primarily of yellow diamonds. Seven carats of yellow cushion cut diamonds on the bezel represent the team’s seven championships, while 43 baguettes in the bridge represent Stephen Curry’s 43-point performance in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.”

“A secret compartment on the top of the ring unveils the trophies won by each individual player, which is only accessible through a lever designed within the architectural features of Chase Center, the Warriors’ home arena, depicted on the side of the ring. Additional features on the sides of the ring include seven Championship trophies to represent the franchise’s seven NBA Championships, the team’s “Just Us” mantra, and more.”

It’s a beautiful ring and, hopefully, just the motivation the Dubs need to band back together. The ownership would hope this makes the team work towards getting another one next year.