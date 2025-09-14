Andre Miller Reflects on Jeff Hornacek’s Unforgettable Guidance That Changed His Life

Most NBA players remember that first moment when a hoops legend gives them a moment of their time to drop a couple pearls of wisdom. Even a minute or so from an elder statesman of the game is enough for a lifetime of motivation. That’s what happened to Andre Miller. The retired basketball star revealed Jeff Hornacek’s impact on him, one that endured throughout his 17-year career.

Advertisement

Miller was a recent guest on All The Smoke and recalled going to a Utah Jazz camp while he was attending the University of Utah. The former journeyman, who played for 10 teams, got to be tutored by Jazz icons like John Stockton and Hornacek.

For a college player trying to find his way into the pros, being around Hall of Fame-level leadership and championship-caliber work ethic was nothing short of invaluable. “Man I learned work ethic. I mean I already understood the game and how to read it, but I learned leadership,” said Miller to ATS host, Matt Barnes, when remembering the knowledge that Stockton and Hornacek had for him.

But Hornacek took things a step further. He played for the Jazz from 1994-2000, a time period that coincided with Miller’s Univeirsity of Utah days. He went that extra mile to work with Miller a little longer, a gesture that meant the world to him at the time.

“He grabbed me and took me to the other end of the court cause he knew I wasn’t a great shooter. Man, he had me at the other end, just giving me the game. That meant so much to me man,” he admitted. It was the type of attention that showed Miller the difference between good players and great ones. Greatness being not just about skill, but about giving back.

And why wouldn’t it have such a lasting effect? A young kid getting to spend 1-on-1 time with a deadly 3-point role player could only be beneficial to his game. It just shows how much Hornacek cared about the next era. Those few moments of coaching gave Miller the kind of personalized insight that stuck with him far longer than any drill or scrimmage could.

Not only that, but Miller revealed that Hornacek gave him some favoritism because of his Utah allegiances. “For him to see that I’m a University of Utah player, he took time out of his schedule. This a grown man with family. ‘Hey Miller, come over here and get some shots up. Let me show you how to shoot this ball.'” That kind of recognition wasn’t just about basketball. It was about respect, and it reminded Miller that even established pros could relate to the next generation.

It should be noted that Miller unfortunately never cracked 30+ 3P% shooting for a season in his career except for a single outlier season in 2013-14. He drained 11-21 on the year which is an incredibly small sample size but good enough for 52.4%.

Those lessons weren’t just about shooting form or floor spacing. They were about what it meant to be a pro in a very competitive landscape. The care Hornacek showed him became part of Miller’s DNA, helping him carve out a career defined by durability, consistency, and leadership. That moment of mentorship proved that sometimes the smallest gestures can leave the biggest footprints.

Miller’s story is a reminder that the NBA is as much about legacy as it is about stats. Hornacek’s willingness to give his time didn’t just help a young player improve his jumper, it set the tone for how Miller carried himself for nearly two decades in the league. It’s proof that the game’s greatest influence often happens off the scoreboard. It happens in those quiet moments where one generation reaches out to lift up the next.