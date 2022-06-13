“Andrew Wiggins has grown by leaps and bounds over the last couple years”: Steve Kerr has enjoyed watching Warriors forward grow since his time in Minnesota

The former number 1 pick, 6’7 forward out of Kansas, Andrew Wiggins, is finally living up to his expectations and nobody is happier than Steve Kerr for it.

Andrew Wiggins is having the time of his life at Golden State. From the belief that he was lucky to get picked up by the Dubs in the D’Angelo Russell trade to becoming an All-Star and one of the essential players in the squad, that journey that would take years to complete for most.

The former Minnesota Timberwolves forward, after being the number 1 draft pick in 2014 and winning rookie of the year in 2015 kept becoming better offensively for the next two years.

But then 2017 onwards, his form suddenly dipped on the offence as he was working on the other end of the court as well. And within the next two years, he became more than decent on both sides of the court.

And it was just in time for him to get noticed by the Warriors, who were looking to give him a go at the Championship as soon as they could. The 6’7 small forward is turning out to be everything that Steve Kerr and co wished for and more.

“Andrew Wiggins has grown by leaps and bounds over the last couple years”: Steve Kerr

Wiggins made his first All-Star appearance earlier this year while averaging 21 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.2 assists. He helped the Dubs big time in finishing as a no.3 team in the West, and even while making these Finals run, they have made.

Andrew Wiggins tallied 17 points and 16 rebounds in Game 4. The last Warrior to put up such numbers in an #NBAFinals game was Nate Thurmond in 1967 💪 pic.twitter.com/w6va2xtI3S — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 11, 2022

The man knows the rewards of playing well in a championship-contending team compared to playing a team like the Wolves of the last few years.

Andrew Wiggins on his game being more appreciated as he performs on a bigger stage in the #NBAFinals presented by @YouTubeTV. pic.twitter.com/wWgFjdOggV — NBA (@NBA) June 12, 2022

He’s averaging a solid 16-7.2-1.6 a game in the playoffs and has had some game-winning performances for the Dubs, who are now two wins away from winning their 4th championship in 8 years. And coach Kerr cannot be happier to see Wiggins’ development.

Steve Kerr on Andrew Wiggins: “He has just grown by leaps and bounds over the last couple years. It’s really fun to watch that growth.” — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) June 12, 2022

