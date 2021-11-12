“Andrew Wiggins can expect some 72 texts from me this season!”: Warriors’ Stephen Curry praises the monster Wiggins slams against Karl Anthony-Towns

Warriors’ Stephen Curry was in awe after the Andrew Wiggins dunks, says he’s text Wigs the Poster every matchday to hype him.

The Golden State Warriors are about to finish their eight-game homestand tonight. After going 6-1 on their seven games so far, and 10-1 overall, the Dubs would like to close things at home with a win. The task would not be simple, as they face the 8-3 Chicago Bulls, who sit at the #2 spot in the East.

In their previous game, the Dubs saw Andrew Wiggins break his shackles, and gave us a performance to remember. He scored a team-high 35 points, after going 10/10 in his first 10 shot attempts. Apart from his scoring, we have not one, but two beautiful posters that would not be forgotten anytime soon.

ARE YOU KIDDING ANDREW WIGGINS?! pic.twitter.com/31pnBhjjyW — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 11, 2021

Stephen Curry discusses how he’s going to use the Andrew Wiggins Posters as a motivator

Andrew Wiggins made Dubnation a very happy community a few days ago. His two grand slams are something none of us would stop talking about for quite some time. Even Stephen Curry recognized what an impressive feat it was, to go up against a 6’11 Karl Anthony-Towns, that too twice in the same game!

Talking about the same, Curry said,

“I’m going to text Wiggs that picture of him dunking on KAT every game right before the game, to see if that helps get the juices flowing. So you got 72 text messages from me coming his way.”

Steph says he’s going to text Wiggins the picture of him dunking on KAT before every game to “get the juices flowing.” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/WKnvUGA1Fp — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 11, 2021

Steph and co would do whatever it takes to get Wiggins’ motor going like this every night. If he can start giving us such nights more often, our chances of winning it all would go up drastically.