“Andrew Wiggins is a bad basketball player, he’s owed $95 million over 3 years!”: The Warriors star proves all the critics wrong and Nick Wright admits his mistake by swallowing his words. 

Andrew Wiggins was a force tonight. He had the best plus-minus in a stacked Warriors team as they go 3-0 up against Luka Doncic and co.

There was no stopping the Golden State ‘road’ Warriors tonight. They won the game convincingly and are now 3-0 up against the Dallas Mavericks.

Luka Doncic put up 40 but the rest of his team was a no-show. On the other side of the table, Andrew Wiggins was on fire. He erupted for 27-11-3.

While those stats are not eye-popping at first, it is important to know that Andrew has been sidelined to a bench role. The former no.1 draft pick finally proved his worth today.

Nick Wright gave an interesting take two years ago regarding Wiggins. He believed that Wiggins does not deserve his $95 million contract. He was wrong.

Andrew Wiggins putting the Dubs a game away from the Finals by playing the game of his life officially makes this my most regrettable television take. Everything about this clip has aged the opposite of well! https://t.co/rH1baTwhPJ — nick wright (@getnickwright) May 23, 2022

Nick Wright is known for his skewered takes on NBA players. More often than not he tends to be right. However, he can also be wrong, terribly wrong.

Nick knows this all too well. He was the first to admit his faults after Wiggins’ heroics tonight.

It might be not the worst take from Nick, but it is good to see him admitting his faults.

Andrew Wiggins tonight: 27 PTS (playoff career high)

11 REB

11-20 FG And the dunk of the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/oF8ay40itE — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 23, 2022

