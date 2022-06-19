“We’re all 1 big family, a lot of places might say that, but here their actions show it”: Andrew Wiggins takes a subtle jibe at former team Timberwolves

Andrew Wiggins expresses his desire to continue playing for the Warriors, having nothing but high praise for the management.

The Bay Area has proved to be a place of revival for Andrew Wiggins’ career. The first pick in the 2014 draft has successfully turned things around for himself after being labeled a bust. Wiggins played a pivotal role in Golden State’s run for the championship, establishing himself as a top two-way player.

Mr. Fantastic silenced all those who had doubts over his selection as a starter in the recent ASG at Cleveland. Wiggins proved his worth being one of the top 3 players on the floor during the Finals. The Toronto native’s Game Five performance will always hold a special place in his career.

Andrew Wiggins tonight: 26 PTS

13 REB

2 STL

12-23 FG

43 MINS Best player on the floor. pic.twitter.com/xcTO6dt70C — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 14, 2022

Wiggins owes a lot of gratitude to coach Steve Kerr and his crew for grooming him into a star player. Recently, the Warriors forward expressed his desire to stay in the Bay when asked about a possible extension. Wiggins applauded the front office for treating its players as family.

The 27-year-old is currently in the last year of his contract and is more than happy to extend his relationship with the Dub Nation.

“We’re all one big family”: Andrew Wiggins on an extension with the Warriors.

While Wiggins may not have been happy with his trade to Golden State at first, it has proved to be a blessing in disguise for the former Timberwolves player. The recently crowned NBA champion had ended things on a bitter note with his former team, the T-Wolves.

The 6″7′ forward played 8-seasons in Minnesota but underperformed according to expectations, considering being the 1st pick. Nonetheless, Wiggins continued to toil harder, having his loyalty with the franchise. Thus his overnight trade to the Warriors came as a shocker.

The Warriors All-Star continues to hold a grudge against former T-Wolves president Gersson Rosas, who made a lot of false promises to him. Sometime last year, Wiggins had called out Rosas for his hypocritical nature and speeches on the importance of family.

On the other hand, the Warriors franchise is one of the top organizations in the NBA, run by the best minds like Bob Myers, coupled with excellent ownership in Joe Lacob. The unselfish nature and team-first approach make the Bay Area one of the most desirable destinations for free agents.

Andrew Wiggins, on possible extension w/Warriors: ‘I would love to stay here. This is top-notch. The way they treat their players, the way they treat your family. We’re all 1 big family. A lot of places might say that, but here their actions show it. I would love to stay here’ — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) June 18, 2022

Thus it’s no surprise that Wiggins intends to stay with the Golden State Warriors.

