‘Stephen Curry made a wrong call and lost $500,000’: How Ayesha Curry and the Warriors star fumbled the bag with their $3.2 million house in 2017

Stephen Curry usually makes sound decisions on the court, but off of it, him an Ayesha Curry managed to lose around $500,000 on a pretty bad call.

The Warriors star is currently gearing up for a pivotal game three against the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals. Curry and the Warriors are up 2-0, but they shouldn’t become too confident against this Dallas team.

Just last round Luka Doncic and company came back from down 2-0 against the 64-win one-seed Phoenix Suns. They’ll be hungry, and they’ll be looking to prove anybody who’s doubting them wrong. The clip of Luka going ‘people like to act tough when they’re up’ is probably running through the Warriors’ minds right now.

Golden State managed to fend off a monster 42 point performance by Doncic last game, but they will have to be better if they want to take a decisive 3-0 lead. Golden State was able to counter with Curry’s 32, and they came back from down 19 at one point.

Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry managed to lose $500,000 on their house

While Curry’s been stellar in these playoffs, back in 2017, he made a not so stellar decision when it came to his house. In 2015, Steph and his wife Ayesha Curry splurged on a 7,520-square-foot, five-bedroom, six-bath Mediterranean-style mansion in Walnut Creek, California worth $3.2 million.

Of course, the purchase itself may not have seemed like a bad idea at the time, but it definitely came back to bite them when they couldn’t sell the property for as much as they’d like.

In 2016, Curry tried to sell the house for $3.7 million, hoping to earn some profit by catering towards the market. However, he was wildly unsuccessful, and in 2017, he was forced to sell the house for $3,195,000, less than he had bought it for.

He lost basically $500,000 in theory by not earning as much as he had expected to, and he ended up with a net negative in terms of total value. The damage could have been higher, of course, but it was still a bad sell regardless.

How did he end up in this situation? Well, firstly, he bought perhaps the most expensive property in the area, he bought the house when the market was at its peak, he spent an additional $500,000 in home renovations, and he sold the house way too soon.

So, yes, Curry may have messed up in this case, but after all, he is human just like the rest of us. He probably hadn’t foreseen the market hitting such a low, and so it’s not entirely his fault for not having perfect knowledge of what to do in the real estate field. After all, that’s why he’s playing basketball for a living and not selling houses.

