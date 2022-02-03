“Andrew Wiggins just wouldn’t shut up about how good he is!”: Warriors’ Head Coach Steve Kerr jokes about the first-time All-Star, heaps praises for his work this season

Warriors’ Head Coach Steve Kerr talks about Andrew Wiggins and his first All-Star selection, praises the 26-year-old forward

The NBA All-Star Starters were announced almost a week ago. The Warriors were facing the Minnesota Timberwolves that night, and they won that contest 124-115. Since then, they have played 3 more games, and won all three. The Dubs are currently on a 7-game win streak, and the newly anointed All-Star starter Andrew Wiggins is a big part of the same.

Andrew Wiggins is averaging 18.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, on a career-best 41.6% from the deep. These numbers don’t justify the importance Wiggins has on the team. He’s one of the best defenders on the team and had the nickname “Two Way Wiggs” issued by his teammates and the fans.

Since his All-Star nomination, Wiggins has turned a leaf, and has been averaging 22 points, 5.3 rebounds and six assists per game while shooting 56.8% from the field. He has averaged four 3-pointers with a 54.5% from the deep in the three games he’s played since the announcement.

Steve Kerr discusses Andrew Wiggins, talks about how the forward deserves the laurels

Returning home from the 2-game Texas trip, Steve Kerr went for his weekly appearance on the ‘Damon and Ratto’ show. He talked about a lot of things, but the one that was the main highlight was his views on the new All-Star.