"Andrew Wiggins NEVER passes out of that play! To think he got the assist to Stephen Curry for the record, I'm upset...": Warriors' Draymond Green could not believe it was Wiggins who got the assist for Curry's record shot

Warriors’ Draymond Green talks about Andrew Wiggins passing to Stephen Curry for the record shot, jokes about being upset

The Golden State Warriors were at the Madison Square Garden tonight, to take on the New York Knicks. Any game in the Garden is special, but tonight was extra special. Stephen Curry made NBA History as made his second 3-pointer of the game. With that shot, he crossed Ray Allen, and now holds the record for the most 3-pointers made all-time.

The shot where Curry made the record, it was Andrew Wiggins passing him the ball from the post.

the MOMENT Steph made history pic.twitter.com/ZT9KxBSHmI — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 15, 2021

Also Read: “Congrats Stephen Curry! Only 2973 to tie, I’m coming for you”: DeAndre Jordan, Ja Morant, Dwyane Wade and other NBA stars congratulate the Chef on becoming the all-time leader in 3s made

After the game, Andrew Wiggins talked about the same, and called it a very special moment.

Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins talks about making the pass to Stephen Curry that led to the record-breaking 3-pointer. (Yeah, Draymond Green has stuff to say about that.) #DubNation #GSWvsNYK pic.twitter.com/AzYGdIagnL — Bay Area Sports HQ (@BayAreaSportsHQ) December 15, 2021

Draymond Green talks about Andrew Wiggins giving the assist to Stephen Curry

Anyone who has watched Warriors basketball this season knows that Andrew Wiggins rarely passes from the paint. The only kind of passes he dishes from there are to either Draymond Green for an open top-of-the-key triple, or for a better shot. Entering tonight, Draymond Green, who often plays facilitator and playmaker for the team, imagined he’ll be the one to dish the pass to Stephen Curry when the time comes.

However, things happened differently, and it was Andrew Wiggins who got the honors. After the game, Draymond sure had things to say about the same.

Draymond couldn’t believe Wiggins was the one to get the assist on Steph’s record-breaking shot 😂 pic.twitter.com/sdF8cmKXVc — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 15, 2021

Also Read: “Klay Thompson and I would celebrate this win, and then his return soon as well!”: Warriors’ Stephen Curry and Draymond Green talk about their missing Splash Brother

It is all jokes and fun, but it would have been even more significant to the duo’s history if it was Draymond dishing the assist.

The Warriors would probably be out celebrating tonight, before they head to Boston tomorrow, to face the Celtics on Friday.