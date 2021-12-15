“Klay Thompson and I would celebrate this win, and then his return soon as well!”: Warriors’ Stephen Curry and Draymond Green talk about their missing Splash Brother

Warriors’ Stephen Curry and Draymond Green open up about missing Klay Thompson for this historic milestone and more

The Golden State Warriors won yet another gritty game on the road tonight. After the hard-fought win over the Pacers last night, the Dubs rolled into the Big Apple to take down the Knicks. Tonight was way more special for the Warriors though.

Stephen Curry passed Ray Allen and now holds the record for the most 3-pointers made all-time. It was a huge moment, and frankly, had been in play this entire week. Ray Allen and Reggie Miller were in attendance, and so were Dell and Sonya Curry.

It was a beautiful moment for everyone in attendance. However, there was one very important person missing from the picture, Klay Thompson. Klay, who did not join the Dubs on the road trip, has been assigned to the Santa Cruz Warriors, where he’s been scrimmaging and getting into optimal shape for his return. After the game, Steph and Draymond Green both discussed how much they missed having Klay with them, especially tonight.

Stephen Curry and Draymond Green talk about Klay Thompson

Having played for a decade together, Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson have been for each other, at every moment. Tonight Stephen Curry made NBA History and to not see Klay there cheering and gunning for his Splash Brother was sad.

After the game, Stephen Curry talked about the same, and he said he put Klay’s jersey right next to his in the locker room. Steph, when the team heads back home, would go over and celebrate with Klay, and then welcome him back in his return soon as well.

Klay’s jersey was next to Steph’s in the locker room tonight pic.twitter.com/uDIsYGXgWf — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 15, 2021

Draymond Green also talked about the same. He said the only thing missing tonight was their brother Klay Thompson.

Draymond:”I think the only thing missing for me is Klay not being here.” — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) December 15, 2021

Klay is making good progress and has been handling his increased time in scrimmages a lot better. Hopefully, the Warriors get their sharpshooter back as per the old timelines, and he joins the team before Christmas.