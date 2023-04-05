Andrew Wiggins Shatters All Myths and Allegations as He Clears the Air Around His Return With Warriors  

The Golden State Warriors will be relieved now, Andrew Wiggins appeared in his first press conference since his absence and has clarified the incidents he was involved in. He has also cleared the air around his return date, citing that it won’t be “too long” before he is back.

The Warriors will certainly be happy about it. They will need the additional firepower of a player like Wiggins in the playoffs. They are currently in a heated battle for seeding with the Lakers, Clippers, and Thunder.

Whether or not they get the seeding they want, one thing is certain, Andrew Wiggins’s return will bring a big smile to the faces of Dub Nation fans.

“it’s just you know you’re in a certain situation and your family needs you”: Andrew Wiggins clears the air about return

Speaking at his first press conference, Wiggins had this to say, “Umm, it’s just you know you’re in a certain situation and your family needs you and requires your attention and your life, that’s my first priority.”.

Andrew Wiggins opens up about making the decision to leave the team and why he felt comfortable to come back now pic.twitter.com/6p8fD8hgl6 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 5, 2023

He talked about family, “Family is always first for me and it will always be that way. I felt I was in a safe space to come back. I feel we got everything settled, well, not fully settled but in a place where I can come back.”.

“But I don’t think it’ll be too long before I’m up there.”: Wiggins is ready to return soon

Talking about his conditioning, he had this to say, “Not terrible, I’ve been working out but obviously, NBA is a different type of conditioning you need. But I don’t think it’ll be too long before I’m up there.”.

As per his body language and tone, it looks good. Wiggins will be back before we know it and the Warriors can dream about completing another back-to-back championship run.