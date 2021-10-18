Basketball

“Andrew Wiggins was acquired because of the virtue of being a versatile defender”: Steve Kerr reveals the reason why the Warriors added Canadian forward to the roster

“Andrew Wiggins was acquired because of the virtue of being a versatile defender”: Steve Kerr reveals the reason why the Warriors added Canadian forward on the roster
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
Engine woes for Mercedes see no end, could play a deciding factor in the bid for the championship
Next Article
"Ferrari are more focused on the long term now": Fernando Alonso feels that his former team have lowered their expectations after Sebastian Vettel's departure
NBA Latest Post
“Andrew Wiggins was acquired because of the virtue of being a versatile defender”: Steve Kerr reveals the reason why the Warriors added Canadian forward on the roster
“Andrew Wiggins was acquired because of the virtue of being a versatile defender”: Steve Kerr reveals the reason why the Warriors added Canadian forward to the roster

Andrew Wiggins was added to GSW’s roster as a part of the D’Angelo Russell trade…