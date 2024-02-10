“Treat Him Like the Swifties”: Draymond Green’s ‘Quest’ to Get Ready for Super Bowl Involved Rallying Viewers Like Taylor Swift Fans

During a recent edition of The Draymond Green Show, the Golden State Warriors forward hilariously called out his barber Lionel Harris aka Brownie Blendz. Green jokingly accused Harris of not showing up to cut his hair because of his busy schedule. The 3x DPOY even invoked a ‘Swifties’ reference to make things funnier.

On his The Volume show, Draymond Green complained about the grey hair on his beard and head. He stated, “It’s not just cool. I don’t feel good when I don’t have a haircut.” Then he pointed out how he has had the same barber Brownie Blendz for 10+ years. He called him the “mainstay” of Uninterrupted’s popular talk show The Shop.

Owing to his success with The Shop and his engagements with it, Dray claimed that Blendz is always “left and right” Because of his busy schedule, Green has been unable to get a haircut. Therefore, Green asked the subscribers of his podcast to “spam” his barber and convince the latter to cut his hair. In fact, the Dubs star asked his fans to act like diehard Taylor Swift fans, who will go to any length for their idol.

“Give me a haircut, because it’s bad out here. Bro, it’s Superbowl weekend and I can’t get a haircut and it’s bad. I wanna go to Superbowl too, you know, so please do that for me. Spam it. Treat him like the Swifties,” quipped Draymond Green.

Upon viewing Green’s complaint, his barber took to Instagram and shared the clip. He wrote, “WOW BRO JUST COOKED ME and basically called me Hollywood …… A y’all do me a favor and tag @money23green tell him I’m on the way.”

Green’s friends also got involved in this hilarious cycle. His friend Rab, who is also close to him and even showed up on his pod No Vultures recently, took to his Insta and called out Blendz. Rab wrote, “Blendz, you leaving the home on stuck? Get 23 right!’’

Dray shared this story on his Insta and added, “Rab it’s all bad bro. My greys going crazy right now.” Green and Blendz have become close friends since the Forward has been in the NBA so this banter isn’t surprising.

Draymond Green and Brownie Blendz share a decade-long relationship

The Warriors Forward had used Blendz’s services ever since he entered the NBA in the 2012 draft. Meanwhile, Paul Riviera’s creation The Shop has been part of Uninterrupted since 2018. The concept of the show is replicating the debates and discussions akin to a barbershop. During the show, Blendz assumes the mock role of a barber as guests like Chris Paul talk ball and other stuff with LeBron James and friends. His composed demeanor and salon skills have made a deep impression therefore he has been a part of the show from the jump.

As a result, he has built a solid profile and has also racked up an impressive following on Instagram. In Blendz’s Instagram post from last year, the barber has Dray’s son Cash Green on his shoulders during Michigan State Spartan’s college football game.

It is clear that the two share a close friendship. But as far as Green is concerned, all he wants his friend to do is to remove all the grey and patch up his hair for now.