Anthony Davis Laughs Off Cooper Flagg Roasting Him For Having “Only 5” Rebounds

After a rough start to his rookie season, Cooper Flagg has looked more like the generational prospect many believed he could be. Flagg has fit like a glove alongside his teammates, particularly with Luka Doncic’s replacement, superstar Anthony Davis. So much so, that the rookie didn’t hesitate to roast the former NBA champion.

Despite playing just 24 games so far in his young NBA career, Flagg has experienced a few highs and more lows than he would have liked. Notably, Dallas’ experiment to play him at point guard simply didn’t work.

10 games into the season, Dallas realized Flagg isn’t ready to handle primary point guard responsibilities. From that point on, they have inserted a ball handler to set plays for others. Following that change, Flagg’s production has increased greatly, averaging 19.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.

Consequently, the 18-year-old has received a lot of praise, including from the franchise’s superstar, Davis.

“He’s playing free,” Davis said to the media. “He’s gonna draw a lot of attention because of who he is, and he has a target on his back, and they’re gonna put the toughest wing defender on him.”

Davis understands more than anyone the pressure that comes with being a top overall pick, since he was once in the same shoes. Now that the 10-time All-Star is a veteran, he has taken Flagg under his wing. That has included holding the rookie accountable.

“I got onto him tonight about rebounding. He gave up a couple of offensive rebounds, and he only had five rebounds, and he looked at me and said, ‘Well, you only got five too.’ There was no excuse that I could give him, but he wants to be held accountable, he wants to be great,” Davis said.

Flagg wasn’t able to grab more than five rebounds after Davis’ challenge, but he was able to help lead the Mavericks to a huge win over the Houston Rockets. The young Mavericks star put forth 19 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, along with 2 steals and 2 blocks. He was simply everywhere on the court.

Cooper’s performance and attitude has been a breath of fresh air for Dallas. Since the Doncic trade, the team has spiralled into a mess of its making. But Flagg has shifted the tides, something head coach Jason Kidd is happy to acknowledge.

“[Flagg’s] playing at a high level,” Kidd said following the Mavericks’ win. “I think something that’s not talked about is [Cooper’s] cheering for his teammates.”

Flagg may be a rookie, but he has already developed the tendencies of a great leader. The Mavericks, meanwhile, are farther from a championship than they would like, but with Flagg on the roster they can hope to build team for the future around him.