Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight vs Suns? Clippers release injury report for The Klaw against Kevin Durant and co

The Los Angeles Clippers make their way to Phoenix tonight, as they prepare to face the Suns. The Clippers have gone through a rough stretch, losing three of their last six games. However, they’re on their way to correcting their course, and it started with taking down the 2022 NBA Champions, the Golden State Warriors. Kawhi Leonard led the charge, with 33 points and seven rebounds.

The Clippers handed the Dubs a 134-124 loss.

The team is now headed to Pheonix, Arizona. Sitting half a game behind the Suns, the Clippers have a shot at securing the 4th spot in the West before heading into the All-Star break. The question that lies in the mind of the fans is whether Kawhi Leonard will be available to guide them to a win, or will he be on the sidelines.

Kawhi Leonard will PLAY tonight

Due to the number of games he missed early in the season, Kawhi Leonard failed to get a spot in the 2023 All-Star Game. Despite averaging 27.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 2.0 steals over the last 10 games, Kawhi failed to get selected as a reserve, or even an injury replacement.

However, this does mean that he has an extended All-Star Break coming up soon. However, before that, the Clippers take on the Suns tonight. According to the injury report released by the team, only Norman Powell is out for the game.

This means that Kawhi Leonard will be available as the Clippers face the Suns. A bummer for the Suns would be that Kevin Durant will continue to miss his fourth straight game for the team.

Can Kawhi lead the Clippers to a deep playoff run?

The Los Angeles Clippers have a deep bench, and for the first time in a bit, they have both their stars healthy. This means that Steve Ballmer will be looking forward to a deep playoff run, and perhaps even a championship.

The responsibility falls on Kawhi Leonard’s shoulders, and so far, he’s showing incredible signs. He’s playing like his old self, and if he’s healthy going into the playoffs, the Klaw is someone who should terrify all the opponents.

