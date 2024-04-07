Tracy McGrady Talks Clippers’ Championship Window, ‘Brutally’ Describes His Opinion on Their Chances

The Los Angeles Clippers once again entered this season with high expectations. After bringing in James Harden, the electric core of Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, and Russell Westbrook has one more piece to make it to the Promised Land. However, this has yet again been an up-and-down season for the California franchise. As we get close to the postseason, Tracy McGrady recently answered a fan question on whether the Los Angeles Clippers can fetch their maiden NBA title this year. For T-Mac, it is high time for the Clippers to scoop up the NBA ring.

The 44-year-old alluded to Paul George’s free agency in the upcoming offseason and declared that if the Clippers fail to make a deep run this season, PG-13 may look for greener pastures. He also highlighted how “healthy” Kawhi Leonard and James Harden have been throughout the season. So according to McGrady, the time is ripe for the Clips to go for the kill. The franchise may not be lucky to have all of them in full flow after this year.

“They have to win a championship. Paul George is a free agent. This is their window. This is their best shot cause all those guys are healthy. All those guys are playing well,” McGrady said.

However, he then addressed whether he “thinks” that they will land an NBA title. T-Mac laughed in a sarcastic way, before saying, “It’s hard for me to say that the Clippers will win an NBA Championship. No.” He then burst into laughter.

However, McGrady’s former Eastern Conference rival Paul Pierce thinks differently.

Paul Pierce believes the Clippers can potentially down the Nuggets

In January, The Truth appeared on his friend Kevin Garnett’s ALL THE SMOKE-powered KG Certified pod and touched upon how the LA Clippers roster is shaping up. Pierce outlined the shift from Crypto.com Arena to Intuit Dome from the 2024-25 season onwards. For The Truth, the franchise will like to keep their centerpieces as they head into fresher pastures. When Pierce made these comments, the Clippers were at their peak and launching multiple winning streaks. Therefore, he preferred their chances over the Warriors, Lakers, and Suns to unseat the defending champs, the Denver Nuggets.

“They done moved up into the conversation. Maybe in the West, they can challenge Denver, because when I’m looking around. Not the Lakers, they’re not looking like a team that can challenge Denver. Phoenix don’t look like much, Golden State[shakes head],” Pierce told Kevin Garnett.

However, Pierce may relook at his take considering the up-and-down play of the Clippers. Considering their superb quartet, there is a chance of a turnaround around the playoffs. However, the current trends have led to a lot of concerns. They have conceded big leads and have lost to sub-par squads repeatedly.