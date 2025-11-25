Anthony Davis’ Near $60 Million Contract Leading To Complications From Outside Teams Amid Trade Talks

Anthony Davis may be one of the most talented big men in NBA history, and his arrival in Los Angeles helped turn the Lakers into champions. He can score from anywhere and defend every position when he is locked in. The problem, however, is that he has barely been on the floor lately.

Davis was traded to the Dallas Mavericks in a move that sent Luka Doncic to Los Angeles in February. But since his arrival, out of 51 possible regular-season games, Davis has played in only 14. He got injured in his very first game for the Mavericks, which forced him to sit out and cost Dallas a chance to make the playoffs.

Fast forward to today. AD is dealing with another lower-extremity setback. To make matters worse, Dallas GM Nico Harrison was fired, and the team is considering a potential rebuild. That means Davis could be on the move again. But there is a problem. NBA teams are getting smarter, and many do not see much value in taking on an injured AD, who earns close to $60 million a year.

NBA insider Tim Bontemps claimed that Davis’s trade value has greatly decreased. “You talk to people in the league, there’s not a lot of teams that are lining up to take on a 35-year-old Anthony Davis making $63 million, and you have to assume that he’s gonna opt into that deal,” he said.

That is not to say that AD will not get some interest, but it is certainly not the same level he received in 2019 when the New Orleans Pelicans were looking to ship him off. Not to mention the financials. The player option that Bontemps referred to would be in effect through the 2027 to 2028 season. That means whoever AD is playing for, including the Mavs, it is coming out of their pocket.

But Dallas owner Patrick Dumont is ready for some changes, and getting rid of a declining Davis to build around Cooper Flagg is probably what is best for business. This is, of course, assuming that Dallas continues to play poorly. They are currently 5 and 13 and ranked 13th in the West. They will have a lot of catching up to do if they hope to remain competitive this year.

So now the Mavericks are stuck in a tough spot, and so is AD. He is still talented enough to help a winning team, but his health and contract make him a risky bet for anyone looking long-term.

If Dallas keeps sliding, it is hard to imagine they will not explore every option, even if the return is not what they once dreamed of. AD’s future is not written yet, but it is clear that things are a lot more complicated than they used to be.