Anthony Davis’ Constant Injuries Leave Mavericks in a Difficult Trade Situation, Says Marc Stein

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

Nov 19, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) looks on from the bench during the second half against the New York Knicks at the American Airlines Center.

Replacing Luka Doncic was never possible. When Nico Harrison traded him away, the only thing that (sort of) consoled Mavericks’ fans was the arrival of Anthony Davis. After all, he was a superstar, who had the potential to elevate a franchise to championship-level ambitions, like he did at the Lakers upon arriving in 2019. But things have not been the same.

Davis has hardly featured for the Mavericks. He’s suffered injuries to his adductor, retina, and more recently, to his calf, which has kept him out for multiple games, playing merely five games this season. For the struggling Dallas side with a 5-13 record, this has been a blow. Plus, his points average in the games he has played so far has been 20.8, which is around four lesser than his career average.

Marc Stein recently spoke about how Davis has played just 14 of the 50 possible regular season games so far in a Mavericks uniform. So, they can’t even ship him away easily, with most teams in the league expected to consider his presence a liability.

“If Dallas gets to the point, truly gets to the point that they want to field trade interest in Anthony Davis, they’re doing it from such a difficult position because he’s not been on the floor,” the NBA insider said on the All NBA Podcast. 

“That [his injuries] makes it difficult to get anywhere near the value that Dallas would be hoping for if they’re gonna turn around and trade Anthony Davis after acquiring him as the centerpiece of the Luka Doncic trade.” 

It was a colossal mistake from Harrison in hindsight. The Mavericks front office may have thought that they got a lucky chip on their shoulders when they were able to land Cooper Flagg with their #1 Draft Pick. But Flagg has not been able to carry the team, playing out of position at just 18 years old.

The Mavericks are struggling. They’re 13th in the West. Klay Thompson is a shadow of his former self, Flagg is learning the ropes, Davis hardly features, and Kyrie Irving is recovering from an ACL tear. A trade appears to be on the horizon for the future to appear less bleak.

But can Dallas get favorable players or picks in return for what they have? That’s the million dollar question.

Somin Bhattacharjee

Somin Bhattacharjee

Basketball Editor Somin Bhattacharjee first discovered the game during the 2014 FIBA World Cup. Not long after, he turned to the NBA and found himself drawn to the Golden State Warriors — right at the start of Stephen Curry's rise. Over time, the admiration turned into full-blown support for the team, one that continues even as the Curry era approaches its twilight. A true hoophead, Somin also follows EuroLeague basketball closely and enjoys exploring the game beyond the NBA. Though holding a bachelor's degree in marketing, Somin discovered his true calling in writing. Since 2021, he has penned over 3,000 articles for TheSportsRush, covering everything from breaking news to sharp opinion pieces and detailed exclusives. He thrives on writing about in-game moments and the reactions that make basketball a uniquely emotional sport. Beyond basketball, Somin plays different sports including soccer and remains a passionate fan of Spanish football giants Real Madrid

