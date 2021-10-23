Basketball

“Anthony Davis needs to get on the inside and get dirty!”: Lakers legend James Worthy gives the Brow some much needed criticism after abysmal display vs Suns

"Anthony Davis needs to get on the inside and get dirty!": Lakers legend James Worthy gives the Brow some much needed criticism after abysmal display vs Suns
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 20 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
"Covers all bases properly": Virat Kohli opens up on India Playing 11 for Pakistan match in ICC T20 World Cup
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Anthony Davis needs to get on the inside and get dirty!": Lakers legend James Worthy gives the Brow some much needed criticism after abysmal display vs Suns
“Anthony Davis needs to get on the inside and get dirty!”: Lakers legend James Worthy gives the Brow some much needed criticism after abysmal display vs Suns

LA Lakers legend James Worthy sends out a message to Anthony Davis after humiliating defeat…