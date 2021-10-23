“Anthony Davis needs to get on the inside and get dirty!”: Lakers legend James Worthy gives the Brow some much needed criticism after abysmal display vs Suns

LA Lakers legend James Worthy sends out a message to Anthony Davis after humiliating defeat to the Phoenix Suns

The Lakers were nothing less than abysmal against the Phoenix Suns. And that includes Anthony Davis.

During this match, the Brow had 22 points, and 14 rebounds, on a shocking 33.3% from the field, in 38 minutes. These numbers would be bad for a guard. For a 7-footer though, they are embarrassing.

Given his height advantage, Davis needs to be averaging at least 50% shooting. And for those who say he can’t do so because he takes more jumpers, that is exactly the problem. And it isn’t just us that thinks so.

Lakers legend James worthy was watching this game very carefully. And after its conclusion, he delivered some advice that the Lakers superstar needs to pay heed to.

Let’s get into what was said, shall we?

James Worthy believes Anthony Davis should start his games scoring from the paint

Let’s be clear here. Being trigger-happy from the outside has always been a weakness for Anthony Davis. And yes, sure there have been occasions where those shots have dropped. However, there have also been far too many instances where the player couldn’t score one even if his life depended on it.

This is a massive problem. But, it seems that James Worthy has an easy solution. Take a look at the clip in the tweet below.

“We have one guy who can dominate the paint and that’s AD…he’s the guy that needs to go down in there, get damn nasty, and do it every night.” @JamesWorthy42 shares his thoughts on the Lakers getting beat in the paint vs. Phoenix. pic.twitter.com/FZNEFA8qk6 — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) October 23, 2021

To us, it sometimes feels like AD thinks he is too skilled to score all his points in the paint. And while that is certainly true, sometimes you simply have to get on the inside and do the dirty work yourself for your team’s benefit.

Take one for the boys, as they say.

