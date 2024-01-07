“Bronny James Isn’t Even A Top 3 Scoring Option”: LeBron James’ Recent Remarks Garner Doubt From Naysayers

Nov 19, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) shakes hands with his son Bronny James during the second half against the Houston Rockets at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have lost yet another game, making it four in a row now. Amid the Lakers’ struggles, James addressed what was wrong with the team and what could be done to turn things around. He also went on to talk about his elder son, Bronny James, and his skillset on the hardwood floor.

After last night’s loss, LeBron James spoke to the media where he hyped up Bronny’s game. James said, “He could play for us right now. Easy. EASY.” Especially following a loss, this statement did not sit well with fans on social media.

LeBron James’ comments may be from a father’s perspective but many fans online did not see it that way. His comments led many to believe that James’ stat regarding Bronny meant that he was already a better prospect than many players who were already in the league.

James’ statement induced some harsh reactions from fans on X(Formerly Twitter), giving their honest two cents. “Bronny James isn’t even a top 3 scoring option on 7-7 USC right now lmao can we please stop this.”

Here is what another fan had to say. “LeBron is hilarious, he’s just trying to hype up his son like lavar ball.”

Whereas another fan commented, “He has to increase his sons draft stock.”

While the majority of fans were downright trolling James and Bronny, a few came to the USC star’s aid as well, defending him in the comments.

“He’s not wrong. All the ingredients of a high level contributor.”

“Lakers.. draft Bronny instantly.”

“He’s that good yes.”

Whether Bronny is ready to play in the big leagues or not, LeBron James’ comments are still commendable given he too is a father who sees the best in his child. That said, whether or not Bronny James can actually contribute to the Lakers already remains inconclusive, but does border on unlikely. After all, he still needs to develop quite a bit more as a prospect to make an impact at the highest level, something that he needs to continue playing in college to make happen.

That said, Bronny James has looked good so far, playing for the USC Trojans all year while coming off the bench. During his time on the court, Bronny has averaged 7.5 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game, while shooting 50% from the field, while still being on a minutes restriction.

Can Bronny live up to the hype of LeBron James?

Being the son of ‘The Chosen One,’ Bronny has often been compared to his father and his style of play while on the floor. James’ son usually gets criticized for the way he plays but what many people tend to forget is that Bronny is an entirely different player than his father.

His skills shine more as a 3&D player who can give you specific things on the floor consistently. Moreover, the criticism does not seem to be valid given that he is just a Freshman right now who has been playing off the bench due to a cardiac arrest he suffered last year.

Yet, regardless of the restricted playing time, Bronny has still been garnering attention from NBA scouts as the Miami Heat staff was recently spotted at one of Bronny’s USC games. Bronny may not be the same product as his father but one can be sure that he will be looking to make his own name in the league.