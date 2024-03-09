Anthony Davis Stats without LeBron James: Taking a Closer Look at AD’s Contribution for the Lakers

In the Los Angeles Lakers’ 123-122 win against the Milwaukee Bucks yesterday, Anthony Davis racked up 22 points, 13 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 blocks. The Lakers were without LeBron James, but AD once again held the fort along with a resurgent D’Angelo Russell. AD has put in some solid performances over the years when the LA side has required him to step up in the absence of LeBron James.

In 58 games without James, Davis has put up 25.8 points, 11.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.9 blocks, and 1.0 steals per game, per StatMuse. As a Laker, Davis’ career-high without James is 42 points, scored on May 9, 2022, in the Lakers’ 123-110 win against the Suns. In terms of career-high rebounds, the 30-year-old nabbed 22 rebounds and had 30 points in the 112-102 win against the Memphis Grizzlies on March 7, 2023. Without Lebron James, as a Laker, Anthony Davis’s career-high blocks is 5, a number he has achieved thrice.

When it comes to steals, AD had a career-high 5 steals in a 105-115 loss against the Phoenix Suns on November 22, 2022. Meanwhile, he dished 11 assists during a 132-125 loss against the Jazz on January 13 to nab his career-high assists. During this loss against the Jazz, Davis also had his only career triple-double without James in a Lakers jersey. He put up 15 points, 15 rebounds, 11 assists, 4 blocks, and 1 steal in the loss.

For the Lakers, the Brow has recorded 35 double-doubles in the absence of his frontcourt partner. On the other hand, he has tallied 23 games with 30 points or more without LeBron James in the Lakers’ lineup with him. However, apart from some memorable conquests, the Lakers’ two-way superstar has struggled to nab substantial wins without LBJ despite putting up enthralling numbers.

Anthony Davis has a losing record without LeBron James in the Lakers’ lineup

With the Lakers, the 6’10” Power Forward has lost 32 games and won 26 games in the absence of LeBron James. Therefore, while AD has put up big-time numbers, the W/L column isn’t ripe without the NBA’s All-Time scoring leader. It also implies the Lakers usually struggle without the presence of their leading scorer. In his Lakers career, Anthony Davis has never played a single playoff game in the absence of LeBron James. The stat clearly indicates the valuable role LBJ plays in the Lakers’ schemes.

However, when we flip the script, Davis’ presence is as important for LeBron James to succeed. Without AD in a Lakers jersey, LeBron James has won 68 and lost 69 games. Without the two-way big man, LBJ stands no chance in the playoffs as well. Therefore, the duo need each other to increase their team’s chances of success.