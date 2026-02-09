mobile app bar

Anthony Edwards Admits To Taking Ayo Dosunmu Under His Wing to Teach Him Timberwolves’ Playbook

Reese Patanjo
Published

follow google news
Anthony Edwards, Ayo Dosunmu

The Minnesota Timberwolves made an under-the-radar move during the trade deadline that could pay off massively. They went and acquired Ayo Dosunmu from the Chicago Bulls, as they desperately needed a new ball handler. Some praised it as the best move of the deadline, and Anthony Edwards is already loving his new teammate. 

Edwards talked about Dosunmu after the team’s 115-96 loss to the LA Clippers. He talked about his energy and how much he’s enjoyed having him on the team already. Dosunmu chipped in 11 points, three threes, and two steals during the loss. 

Edwards also praised Dosunmu for bringing the ball up the court and helping the Timberwolves get into action. 

“Pressuring the ball, point guard, bringing the ball up, gets us into actions. I’m trying to help him a little bit with the playbook and learning the plays and stuff like that, but other than that, his communication is top tier,” Edwards told the media. 

It’s exactly what Wolves fans will want to hear about their new acquisition. Sometimes, NBA trades don’t end up making a difference in the long run for a team. But Dosunmu is proving he could be an impactful player off the bench for Minnesota. It’s something they’ve desperately missed this season. 

The Timberwolves are coming off back-to-back trips to the Western Conference Finals. They’re entering the prime of Edwards’ career, and want to make the most of it. The season hasn’t gone exactly according to plan up to this point, but they can still turn things around and make another playoff run.

Dosunmu could end up being a big part of that playoff run. He was an addition that the Wolves needed to make, and we commend them for doing so. They don’t feel like a championship contender because of it, but they do at least feel like a threat to knock someone off.

All in all, Edwards and Dosunmu should continue to build chemistry the more they play together. It sounds like their on-court relationship is off to a phenomenal start. It’ll be interesting to see where it can take the team.

About the author

Reese Patanjo

Reese Patanjo

linkedin-icon

Reese is an NFL Journalist for The SportsRush. He was a University of Oregon graduate with a Bachelor of Arts in writing and communications. A fan of the NFL since he was young, Reese is a Dallas Cowboys fan at heart. However, his favorite NFL moment was the 54-51 Monday night game between the Rams and Chiefs in 2018. Reese's favorite player changes with time but currently he reps Trevon Diggs and CeeDee Lamb jerseys. When he isn't watching the NFL, you can find Reese engulfed in any of the other major sports. He's a massive MLB fan, go Red Sox. He also loves the NBA and College Basketball. But pretty much any sport, Soccer, NHL, PGA,- you name it, Reese watches.

Share this article

Don’t miss these