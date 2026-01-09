Anthony Edwards Doesn’t Mind “Spacing the Floor” to Keep Timberwolves’ Offense Rolling

People haven’t paid much attention to the Minnesota Timberwolves yet, but soon they might not have a choice. Minnesota is getting hot, and with four straight wins and counting, they’re rising up the Western Conference standings. As of today they’re only 1.5 games behind the Spurs for the 2-seed.

The Wolves’ offense has really propelled them in these last four games. First they scored 125 in a 10-point road win over the Heat on Saturday. Then they hung 141 on the Wizards, also on the road, the very next day. They returned home on Tuesday and gave the Heat another 122, and then last night outgunned the Cavs 131-122.

Anthony Edwards led the Wolves in scoring in those first three games, but last night’s win was a more egalitarian effort. Ant became the third-youngest player to reach 10,000 career points, but the biggest takeaway from the win was that he was one of four Wolves to score 22 points or more, and Julius Randle’s 28 was the high mark.

Afterwards, the young superstar sang his teammates’ praises, and insinuated that he’s willing to do whatever it takes to help the team succeed.

“We’re spreading the floor, letting Ju be himself, be super aggressive, tell him to be super aggressive and then if you don’t got nothing just find us, we’re ready to shoot. Jaden is playing extremely well for us, we want him to be super aggressive also… so it’s really just trying to fit in around them … I don’t mind spacing the floor, catching and shooting and playing off the catch,” Edwards said.

Seeing how the Wolves don’t have a truly reliable point guard (a situation they could attempt to remedy by the trade deadline), Edwards often has the ball in his hands.

That’s a good thing for the Wolves, as he’s averaging 29.2 points per game and shooting over 50% from the floor for the first time in his career, all while lowering his turnover rate to the lowest it’s been since his second season.

Edwards led the league in 3-pointers taken and made last year, shooting a sterling 39.5% to do it. This year he’s jacking up about two fewer 3s per game, but he’s become even more efficient with them at 41.2%, while also getting to the free throw line more often. That’s a direct result of being willing to play off the ball and let his teammates create opportunities for him.

The Wolves rank third in the league in defensive rating, so if they can keep their recent offensive outburst going, they’re going to be extremely difficult to beat. They may have flown under the radar to start the season, but at this rate, that won’t last long.