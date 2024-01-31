Does Sabrina Ionescu Have a Boyfriend and Other FAQs Related to Her Relationship Status

Sabrina Ionescu rose to global prominence during the 2023 WNBA Three-Point Contest, when she notched 37 points. That mark has not yet been achieved even in the NBA so far, therefore, her achievement was indeed exceptional. So much so that the NBA is planning a three-point showdown between Ionescu and the NBA’s leading three-point man Stephen Curry.

In the age of social media, when the line between private and public space is thinning, there is a lot of curiosity about Sabrina Ionescu’s personal life. Her romantic involvement with someone is bound to generate a lot of attention. But who is he?

Does Sabrina Ionescu Have a Boyfriend?

Ionescu has been dating Hroniss Grasu for a long time. The two are of Romanian descent and Oregon University alumni. Both majored in physical sciences but their college days never overlapped. By the time the now New York Liberty guard entered the University, Grasu had already left.

Is Sabrina Ionescu Married?

Grasu and Ionescu haven’t married yet. However, the possibility of a marriage is looming.

Who is Sabrina Ionescu’s Fiance?

Currently, both Grasu and Ionescu are engaged. Sabrina’s fiance proposed to her in January 2023. He arranged a thorough rooftop proposal and asked Ionescu if she wanted to tie the knot with her. The overwhelmed Liberty guard accepted his proposal.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/Cnr58weplJE/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading



Later on in her Tiktok, she revealed that she “was completely shocked and caught off guard.” She also added, “I was just so happy.”

When did Sabrina Ionescu get engaged?

Ionescu accepted the ring from Grasu on January 20, 2023. The two had been dating for a long time and decided to take their relationship to the next stage.

What does Sabrina Ionescu’s fiance do?

Hroniss Grasu is an NFL player. In his college days, he was a Center for the Oregon Ducks and was named First All-American in 2013 and 2014.

Which NFL team does Sabrina Ionescu’s fiance play for?

Currently, Grasu is an offensive lineman for the Las Vegas Raiders. He was drafted by the Chicago Bears as the 71st pick in the 3rd round of the 2015 NFL draft. After three years with the Bears, he signed with the Baltimore Ravens and then the Miami Dolphins in 2018.

Then in 2019, the Tennessee Titans had a deal with the OL. Meanwhile, the Baltimore Ravens had him back in 2019 but cut him later. In COVID-19 infested 2020-21 season, the San Francisco 49ers availed his services. However, since 2021, he has been with the Raiders.

Considering their occupied schedules, the two athletes have been unable to find a suitable window for their marriage day. However, there is a chance that the two fulfill their desire to wed each other this year.