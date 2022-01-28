“The group chat was going absolutely insane for Andrew Wiggins, man!”: Stephen Curry spills on what happened in the Warriors’ locker room after they heard the All-Star news

Stephen Curry reveals the Golden State Warriors’ hilarious reaction after Andrew Wiggins got selected to his first All-Star team

The Golden State Warriors are rolling again.

After the team looked like they were in a bit of a rut for a large run of games, the Warriors finally looked like themselves again vs the Mavericks, winning it 92-130. At the time though, fans were still a bit scared that perhaps it was nothing more than a flash in the pan. Thankfully, the team put those fears to rest very, very quickly.

In their most recent game, the Warriors beat the Timberwolves fairly convincingly, with a final score of 115-124. What’s more though is, Stephen Curry may have finally shaken off his slump.

The man followed up a very efficient 18 point performance against Dallas, with a stellar 29 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, and 3 steals against Minnesota. He also shot 10 of 20 from the field (50%), and 6 of 10 from beyond the arc (60%). The attempts may be slightly down, but we’re just happy to see the man look like himself again.

But, with a certain teammate of his being voted as a starter in his first appearance to the All-Star game, Steph soon realized tonight wasn’t about him. And after the game, he revealed how everyone on the Warriors reacted to the incredible news.

Stephen Curry reveals that the Warriors’ group chat was absolutely jumping after they found out the Andrew Wiggins news

Andrew Wiggins is a very special player in the Warriors’ camp, to the point where he has an almost Klay Thompson-like reputation. And no, we’re not talking about their on-court ability.

The man has become well-liked by not only the players but also the fans unanimously. And frankly, we can see why.

Given how sweet and down-to-earth the man is, along with his overall wholesome energy, it’s pretty hard not to like him. And that is exactly the reason behind why when the team found out about the man being voted an All-Star starter… well, how about we let Steph explain?

Steph Curry said the team’s group chat went crazy about Andrew Wiggins’ All-Star selection. Thirty minutes later, Draymond Green finally acknowledged Curry made it, too. pic.twitter.com/WuGjAIfFo2 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 28, 2022

Congratulations Andrew Wiggins. No matter what anybody may say, you earned it, without question.

