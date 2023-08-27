“Big Magic Johnson Fan!”: 3 Years Before Idol’s $27,000,000 Payday, Tim Duncan Revealed What Drew Him to Lakers Legend

Tim Duncan is considered by many as the greatest power forward of all time. With such a reputation, it’s no surprise that many young superstars idolized Timmy growing up. But, who did the Big Fundamental look up to as a young baller in Saint Croix? Well, the San Antonio Spurs legend idolized Los Angeles Lakers star Magic Johnson, as he revealed in a 2007 interview with Stacks, just three years before Johnson received a $27,000,000 payday for selling his shares in the Lakers.

Advertisement

Magic was wildly successful on the NBA court. But, his success was not limited to the hardwood floor. Magic was also an incredible businessman, and one of his biggest investments was in the Lakers. The same team he played 13 seasons with, and in 2010 owned a 4.5% stake of. That same year he sold the stake, earning a cool $27,000,000, three years after Duncan revealed him as his inspiration.

Tim Duncan describes how Magic Johnson inspired him

As a San Antonio Spurs legend, one might assume that Tim Duncan would have idolized a Spurs player just like himself. Perhaps the Iceman, George Gervin, or the Admiral, David Robinson. But no, growing up in Saint Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, Duncan revealed he looked up to Magic Johnson.

Advertisement

Explaining how he was a big fan of Magic, Tim said that he loved how the Lakers legend embodied the “team concept”. Moreover, the Lakers of the 80s were the team he dreamed of playing for. It wasn’t just Magic playing, but it was his leadership that helped the team get the job done.

Safe to say, he was smitten with Magic and his play style. So much so, that when he was finally drafted in 1997, he initially modeled his style of play on Magic. Even though they played two different positions, he looked to do things similar to Magic, which included moving the ball around and getting everybody involved. Why? Because, like Magic, he understood that he couldn’t get it done alone.

“I was always a big Magic Johnson fan growing up. I love that he embodied the whole team concept. The Lakers of the 80s were the kind of team I wanted to play for and had the kind of players I wanted to be like. Magic started that whole team concept. Although he was the best, it wasn’t just him out there. He had a bunch of guys around him, and that’s how they got it done.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In many ways, their careers were very similar. Just like Magic, Timmy D won five NBA Championships and was crowned Finals MVP on three occasions. Additionally, he too stuck with one team throughout his entire career. They were birds of a feather, and as of 2020, they are both Hall of Famers. However, during the time Magic was associated with the team, Timmy did beat his idol’s team twice in the league.

Advertisement

Duncan’s Spurs beat down Magic’s Lakers twice between 1997 and 2010

As mentioned earlier, Magic Johnson was a minority shareholder in the Lakers till 2010. And, between the time Tim Duncan was drafted in 1997 and Magic sold his shares in 2010, the Spurs faced the Lakers in the Playoffs a grand total of six times. His record at that time wasn’t so great, he lost four times in the post-season.

But, the two times they did win, he was integral in leading his team past them and to the NBA Finals. Additionally, Duncan even surpassed Magic in the 2014 NBA Finals, becoming the all-time leader in Playoff double-doubles.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SportsCenter/status/475812705400815617?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

At the end of the day, both men have cemented themselves as legends of the game. And, there is no doubt that there is mutual respect between the two greats. Both for their successes on the court and off it.