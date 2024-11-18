Anthony Edwards Hilariously Refuses To Believe Rudy Gobert Has Ever Hit A Game Winner

Oct 16, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) reacts with guard Anthony Edwards (5) during the first half of an NBA game against the Chicago Bulls at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Minnesota Timberwolves had a nail-biting finish to their game against the Phoenix Suns. After winning the game 120-117, Rudy Gobert was asked by the reporters about the game-winning shot hit by Julius Randle. Anthony Edwards was also present in the locker room during this interaction and he decided to put Gobert under the spotlight.

Ant interrupted him to claim that the center has never hit a game-winning shot in his career. Despite Gobert’s attempt to state otherwise, he said, “He don’t know what that feel like [to hit a game-winning shot].” While the two teammates argued with one another, the reporters inside the locker room were heard chuckling.

Gobert tried to convince Ant that he had one game-winning shot to boast about. He recalled making a tip-in when he was playing for the Utah Jazz. He said, “I got a game-winner in 2017…a tip-in.” Gobert wasn’t lying with this claim. He did hit a game-winner against the Sacramento Kings in overtime when the game was 108-109 for his team.

Rudy Gobert trying to explain to Anthony Edwards that he has hit a game-winner before pic.twitter.com/WOvbZcm9w3 — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) November 17, 2024

Although it was a game-winning shot, it didn’t fit the description of what people usually expect. A game-winning shot, in crunch moments, is expected to be a shot with a high degree of difficulty that is heavily contested or a flashy layup that erupts the crowd. While those shots are aesthetically pleasing to watch, they carry the same value as a tip-in.

By definition, a game-winning shot is something that helps a team win a game. So, Gobert’s tip-in must be mentioned on the list of game-winners hit by players. As for the flashy, adrenaline-pumping shots, Randle provided one of those tonight.

Julius Randle hit an incredible stepback three

With two seconds left on the clock and the game tied at 117, Randle received the ball. He was being guarded by Josh Okogie who was doing a great job by not giving the three-time All-Star enough space to shoot the ball. However, he couldn’t keep up with his move in the final second.

Randle hit a stepback three to give his team a three-point win. The question that Gobert was asked initially was about Randle’s game-winner, but Ant ended up swaying the conversation in another direction. The 29-year-old forward was later asked about his game-winning shot by the reporters.

Julius Randle on what unfolded for his game-winner pic.twitter.com/qElh3CEghZ — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) November 18, 2024

Randle said, “The really fun part is to see how my teammates celebrated and that’s just how I felt from day one. Everybody was all in together and [we’re] a very connected group and we celebrate each other’s success.” The Suns did put up a good fight with Devin Booker’s 44-point performance, but Randle came through in the clutch to rescue his team.